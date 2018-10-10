Viacom Expands Content Efforts on Snap, YouTube, Twitter

Viacom Digital Studios is stepping up its programming investments on social media with a new slate of content unveiled Wednesday at the NewFronts West event in Los Angeles.

The year-old arm of the conglomerate, dedicated to serving young viewers watching content on digital platforms, is taking some of its most cherished TV assets, as well as new intellectual property, to YouTube, Snap and Twitter.

“Viacom Digital Studios is developing hundreds of hours of premium, digital-first programming designed to engage young audiences across the social and mobile platforms they love most,” said Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios.

YouTube will get new channels that extend the audience of Viacom TV staples including MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” which will include a cooking show featuring one of its cast members, Snooki, as well as Comedy Central Presents and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

VDS is also doubling down on Snap, introducing 10 new series including “Clean Slate,” “Filthy Living” and “De’Arra and Ken’s Prank Show.” Syndication of 500 episodes of other Viacom properties including “Rate the Bars,” “Decoded,” and “Spencer Pratt Will Heal You” will also hit the platform.

In addition, Twitter has begun rolling out VDS properties including BET Breaks and Comedy Central’s “Extra Damn Day,” as well as two MTV News-branded shows.

Day also addressed the future of new Viacom acquisitions Awesomeness and Vidcon, which will launch a new London-based event in February.