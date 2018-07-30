Viacom’s AwesomenessTV Deal Worth More Than $50 Million: Sources

NBCU to retain ownership of the DreamWorksTV kids' channel on YouTube

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Awesomeness logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Awesomeness

Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety.

One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal.

But even excluding DreamWorksTV, it seemed as if Viacom nabbed Awesomeness for a steal. When Verizon paid about $159 million to acquire its stake in AwesomenessTV in 2016, that implied a $650 million valuation. That was double Awesomeness’ implied value when Hearst invested in the company in 2014.

However, sources said, DreamWorks Animation (which in 2013 bought ATV, then just one year old) and DWA’s subsequent owner, NBCUniversal, never internally valued the Awesomeness business on the basis of those investments. (Comcast/NBCU picked up the majority ownership of Awesomeness with the $3.8 billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation.) Moreover, the bulk of the money that came from Verizon and Hearst was used by DWA for other purposes — and not invested in Awesomeness.

Related

Reps for Viacom, AwesomenessTV and NBCU declined to comment.

Going forward, the DreamWorksTV business will be integrated into the NBCU Digital Enterprises group, led by president Maggie Suniewick.

The rest of the Awesomeness business, including the AwesomenessTV digital network, its film and TV studio business, the Awestruck lifestyle and entertainment brand aimed at millennial moms, and its in-house creative agency, will be integrated into the Viacom Digital Studios. That division is headed by Kelly Day, formerly chief business officer of Awesomeness, who joined Viacom last fall.

With Awesomeness coming into the Viacom fold, layoffs are expected in some corporate functions. Jordan Levin, who has served as AwesomenessTV’s CEO since May 2017, will depart after a transition period.

Awesomeness launched DreamWorksTV in 2014, overseen by then-CEO Brian Robbins (who left last year to join Viacom as president of Paramount Players). Currently, the YouTube channel has 4.5 million subscribers and has generated 3 billion video views to date.

DreamWorksTV has featured a slate of more than 100 original, short-form content series aimed at kids, spanning comedy, life hacks, music and gaming, with its most popular shows including “Life Hacks for Kids” and “Junk Drawer Magic.” The YouTube channel also has served as an outlet to promote DreamWorks Animation’s characters and franchises, as well as original series for Netflix like “Trolls: The Beat Goes On” and “The Boss Baby: Back in Business.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Awesomeness logo

    Viacom's AwesomenessTV Deal Worth More Than $50 Million: Sources

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    John Oliver Tears Into Facebook Over Apology Ads (Watch)

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • Studio+ - All You Need Is

    Vivendi to Shut Down Studio+, Its Mobile Series App

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • Josh Sapan75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    AMC Networks Reaches Deal to Buy RLJ Entertainment for $65 Million

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • Twitter - TJ Adeshola - Nick

    Twitter Names New Heads of U.S. News, Sports Content Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • China’s Former Internet Regulator Lu Wei

    China’s Former Internet Regulator Lu Wei Charged With Corruption

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

  • NFL - Snapchat

    NFL Renews Snapchat Deal for Two Years, Will Flood the Zone for Sunday Games (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom’s deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, officially announced July 27, has an enterprise value worth at least $50 million, sources familiar with the deal told Variety. One of the factors affecting the valuation: The agreement does not include DreamWorksTV, the YouTube kids’ entertainment channel Awesomeness launched four years ago, which will be retained by NBCUniversal. But even […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad