Viacom in Talks to Buy AwesomenessTV for Less Than $325 Million (Report)

Viacom is in advanced talks to acquire AwesomenessTV, the youth-skewing digital media company currently owned by Comcast, Verizon and Hearst, according to a Bloomberg report.

Viacom is offering less than than half of AwesomenessTV’s $650 million valuation, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

Reps for Viacom and AwesomenessTV didn’t respond to requests for comment.

AwesomenessTV had a major deal with Verizon to produce short-form originals for go90, the ad-supported mobile-video service that the telco is shutting down this month.

Awesomeness is majority-owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, which holds a 51% interest, with 24.5% stakes held by Verizon and Hearst. Founded in 2012, the company has a distribution footprint that spans owned-and-operated, social, and subscription VOD platforms. The L.A. company’s business also includes a creative agency, a YouTube creator network, and brand partnerships division.

More to come.