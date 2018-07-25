Viacom in Talks to Buy AwesomenessTV for Less Than $325 Million (Report)

Awesomeness logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Awesomeness

Viacom is in advanced talks to acquire AwesomenessTV, the youth-skewing digital media company currently owned by Comcast, Verizon and Hearst, according to a Bloomberg report.

Viacom is offering less than than half of AwesomenessTV’s $650 million valuation, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

Reps for Viacom and AwesomenessTV didn’t respond to requests for comment.

AwesomenessTV had a major deal with Verizon to produce short-form originals for go90, the ad-supported mobile-video service that the telco is shutting down this month.

Awesomeness is majority-owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, which holds a 51% interest, with 24.5% stakes held by Verizon and Hearst. Founded in 2012, the company has a distribution footprint that spans owned-and-operated, social, and subscription VOD platforms. The L.A. company’s business also includes a creative agency, a YouTube creator network, and brand partnerships division.

More to come.

 

  Awesomeness logo

    Viacom in Talks to Buy AwesomenessTV for Less Than $325 Million (Report)

  RYOT Vice

    RYOT Partners With Vice to Fund Documentary Films (EXCLUSIVE)

  Castle Rock - Apple TV App

    Apple Offers Free Streaming of Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Premiere on TV App

  The Great C - Screenshot 3

    Philip K. Dick Story Adapted for Virtual Reality by Secret Location

  NBC News Unveils Some of Its

    NBC News Unveils Some of Its Streaming-Video Plans and Hosts

  Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy

    Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy Kaplan Lands at QYOU India

  Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

