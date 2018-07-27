Viacom Acquires AwesomenessTV; CEO Jordan Levin to Depart

It’s official: Viacom closed a deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, a youth-oriented digital media company, as Viacom looks to expand its ability to digital-first audiences.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, a source said Viacom is paying well below $300 million for the digital-media company. Word that Viacom was in talks with the company — majority owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, with stakes held by Verizon and Hearst — leaked out earlier this week.

Awesomeness will be integrated into Viacom’s portfolio of brands and live within the Viacom Digital Studios division led by president Kelly Day (pictured above), formerly chief business officer of Awesomeness.

According to Viacom, current AwesomenessTV CEO Jordan Levin will be leaving following a transition period post-acquisition.

“Awesomeness has done an incredible job building their brand into a digital media powerhouse for today’s most sought-after and hard-to-reach youth audiences,” Day said in a statement. “The team brings strong digital expertise, deep connections with top talent and influencers, a world-class television and film studio, and a robust branded content team and creative agency that will accelerate the growth and scale of Viacom Digital Studios.”

Awesomeness was co-founded by Brian Robbins, who currently serves as President of Paramount Players at Viacom, and Joe Davola.

