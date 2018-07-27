Viacom Acquires AwesomenessTV; CEO Jordan Levin to Depart

Kelly Day - Viacom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viacom

It’s official: Viacom closed a deal to acquire AwesomenessTV, a youth-oriented digital media company, as Viacom looks to expand its ability to digital-first audiences.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, a source said Viacom is paying well below $300 million for the digital-media company. Word that Viacom was in talks with the company — majority owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, with stakes held by Verizon and Hearst — leaked out earlier this week.

Awesomeness will be integrated into Viacom’s portfolio of brands and live within the Viacom Digital Studios division led by president Kelly Day (pictured above), formerly chief business officer of Awesomeness.

According to Viacom, current AwesomenessTV CEO Jordan Levin will be leaving following a transition period post-acquisition.

“Awesomeness has done an incredible job building their brand into a digital media powerhouse for today’s most sought-after and hard-to-reach youth audiences,” Day said in a statement. “The team brings strong digital expertise, deep connections with top talent and influencers, a world-class television and film studio, and a robust branded content team and creative agency that will accelerate the growth and scale of Viacom Digital Studios.”

Awesomeness was co-founded by Brian Robbins, who currently serves as President of Paramount Players at Viacom, and Joe Davola.

More to come

  Kelly Day - Viacom

    Viacom Acquires AwesomenessTV; CEO Jordan Levin to Depart

  Infowars Alex Jones

    Facebook Bans Infowars' Alex Jones for 30 Days Over Hate Speech, Bullying

  Twitter Stock

    Twitter Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, but Monthly Users Drop by 1 Million Amid Cleanup Effort

  Netflix India: Emraan Hashmi to Head

    India's Emraan Hashmi to Head Netflix Series 'Bard of Blood'

  BuzzAngle Music

    Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in BuzzAngle Music

  Facebook Logo

    Facebook's Stock Shock Foreshadows a Less Profitable Future for the Social Network

  amazon-logo

    Amazon Delivers Record Q2 Profit, While Sales Miss Wall Street Forecasts

