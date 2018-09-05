Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vevo

Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year.

There’s no word yet on who will become Vevo’s new CFO. Price had been working in that role since the company’s founding in 2009. Before that, he worked for more than a decade in various finance roles at Sony Music.

Universal Music and Sony Music, which both own significant stakes in Vevo, celebrated the appointment with a joint statement Wednesday morning:

“Alan Price is a seasoned music executive and proven leader who has played a key role in Vevo’s growth and development for almost a decade. His deep understanding of Vevo’s mission, and his long track record of success make him the ideal choice to lead the company forward as we continue to support and invest in providing fans with the best premium music video programming.”

Price’s appointment comes as Vevo has significantly scaled back its ambitions and returned to its original mission of distributing major-label video content on YouTube. Under its previous CEO, the company was looking to strike a path of its own by building a owned-and-operated business in addition to its distribution partnership with YouTube.

Related

To that end, Vevo built out a San Francisco-based developer team that worked on apps for mobile and TV-connected devices as well as Vevo’s web presence. Following the leadership transition last December, some product leaders also left the company, which followed up with layoffs. In May, Vevo announced that it was shutting down its apps and website to fully concentrate on YouTube and other distribution partnerships.

This changing approach is also reflected in the choice of the new CEO. Huggers was known as a product guy who previously worked on the BBC’s iPlayer as well as Intel’s ill-fated live TV service. Price on the other hand has been described by sources who know him as a numbers guy, who might be better suited to help Vevo’s owners to maximize the revenue they’re getting from their YouTube distribution partnership.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Digital

  • Vevo Makes Alan Price CEO

    Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

  • Us Comedian and Actor Anthony Jeselnik

    Anthony Jeselnik Sets Comedy Central Series and Podcast in Multiplatform Pact

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

  • Scener Logo

    Meet Scener: Social-Video Commentary Startup Rides on Top of Netflix, Hulu Content

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

  • CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey (R)

    Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey Testify on Capitol Hill

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Fox News Unveils Plans for Tomi Lahren on 'Fox Nation' SVOD Service

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

  • Comcast X1 SportsVOD

    Comcast's X1 Set-Top Boxes Get ESPN3, ACC Network Extra & SEC Network + Services

    Alan Price is the new CEO of Vevo, the music video platform announced Wednesday morning. Price previously worked as the company’s CFO, and took on the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties when the company’s previous chief executive Erik Huggers stepped down at the end of last year. There’s no word […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad