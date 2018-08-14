Verizon 5G Broadband Will Include YouTube TV, Apple TV in Four Initial Markets

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over the high-speed networks.

Verizon is on track to be the first wireless technology provider to deploy 5G residential broadband service in the U.S. later this year. As mobile devices become available in early 2019, the company expects to be first American carrier to launch 5G mobile service.

“We believe 5G will disrupt the entertainment industry further and are excited to provide our customers with the choice of the best network, the best content and the best partners,” Hans Vestberg, newly named CEO of Verizon, said in announcing the deals.

Verizon said details of the YouTube TV offer will be announced when 5G residential broadband service goes on sale. Google’s internet-TV subscription service is normally priced at $40 per month for a bundle of 60-plus channels, including including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and cable networks including TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and NESN in select markets.

The residential 5G wireless service from Verizon also will include an Apple TV 4K set-top, which provides access to dozens of services — including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video — in addition to a wide range of movies and TV shows from iTunes.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • YouTube TV

    Verizon 5G Broadband Will Include YouTube TV, Apple TV in Four Initial Markets

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • Conjuring 2 The Nun

    YouTube Removes 'The Nun' Ad After Jump-Scare Complaints

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • HQ Trivia Launches Apple TV App

    HQ Trivia Expands Beyond Mobile With New Apple TV App

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith Launches Contest to Let One Fan Attend His Grand Canyon Bungee-Jump in Person

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • Pluto TV Chassy Adam Carolla

    Adam Carolla's Chassy Media to Launch Motor Sports Channel on Pluto TV

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • Ubiquity6

    AR Startup Ubiquity6 Raises $27 Million to Expand Massively Multiplayer Platform

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

  • Merrill Markoe and Megan Koester

    Merrill Markoe, Megan Koester to Debut Podcast 'The Indignities of Being a Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad