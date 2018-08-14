Verizon 5G Broadband Will Include YouTube TV, Apple TV in Four Initial Markets

YouTube TV service and Apple TV 4K set-tops will be included with Verizon’s initial 5G residential broadband offering in four cities — Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston and Indianapolis — the telco announced. With the pacts, Verizon is looking to build a competitive edge in new 5G wireless technology by leading with video entertainment delivered over the high-speed networks.

Verizon is on track to be the first wireless technology provider to deploy 5G residential broadband service in the U.S. later this year. As mobile devices become available in early 2019, the company expects to be first American carrier to launch 5G mobile service.

“We believe 5G will disrupt the entertainment industry further and are excited to provide our customers with the choice of the best network, the best content and the best partners,” Hans Vestberg, newly named CEO of Verizon, said in announcing the deals.

Verizon said details of the YouTube TV offer will be announced when 5G residential broadband service goes on sale. Google’s internet-TV subscription service is normally priced at $40 per month for a bundle of 60-plus channels, including including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and cable networks including TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and NESN in select markets.

The residential 5G wireless service from Verizon also will include an Apple TV 4K set-top, which provides access to dozens of services — including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video — in addition to a wide range of movies and TV shows from iTunes.