Verizon to Launch 5G Home Broadband in Los Angeles, Three Other Cities This October

Verizon is the first mobile carrier to offer home broadband via 5G: The company announced Tuesday that it will start offering wireless home broadband service in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and Indianapolis starting October 1.

Consumers will be able to sign up — and check whether their neighborhood is actually within the coverage area — on Verizon’s website starting Thursday.

Verizon is offering those first in line to sign up 3 free months of 5G broadband service, as well as either a free Apple TV 4K or a free Chromecast Ultra, and also 3 free months of YouTube TV. Existing Verizon wireless customers will be able to get the new service for $50 per month, whereas consumers without a Verizon wireless plan will have to pay $70 per month.

Once launched, Verizon’s broadband is expected to provide internet access with speeds of up to 1 Gbps at peak times, and average download speeds of 300 Mbps. Verizon is promising that it won’t institute any data caps, meaning that consumers won’t be punished if they use the service more heavily.

Earlier on Thursday, RYOT, the immersive media studio of Verizon’s Oath subsidiary, announced that it was going to launch a new studio facility in Los Angeles that will heavily focus on new technologies enabled by 5G. For instance, the studio will use a mobile capture suit to make use of motion capture technology in the field.