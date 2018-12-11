×
Verizon to Take $4.6 Billion Charge for Oath, Wiping Out Nearly All of Yahoo-AOL Unit’s Goodwill Value

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Courtesy of Verizon

Verizon’s rollup strategy combining Yahoo and AOL hasn’t panned out the way it expected.

The telco spent around $10 billion to acquire Yahoo and AOL, merging them under the Oath operating division. But the internet-media business isn’t performing as well as Verizon originally expected — and on Tuesday, Verizon said it expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $4.6 billion (pre-tax) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

That represents the elimination of nearly the entire goodwill balance of $4.8 billion that Verizon was carrying on its balance sheet for the Oath acquisitions. In accounting, goodwill reflects the value of intangible assets of an acquired entity.

“Verizon’s Media business, branded Oath, has experienced increased competitive and market pressures throughout 2018 that have resulted in lower than expected revenues and earnings,” the company said in an SEC filing. “These pressures are expected to continue and have resulted in a loss of market positioning to our competitors in the digital advertising business.”

Oath also has “achieved lower-than-expected benefits from the integration of the Yahoo Inc. and AOL Inc. businesses,” Verizon said.

The Oath strategy was engineered under a previous leadership regime, including Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam and former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. McAdam is retiring, and Armstrong exited Oath this fall.

K. Guru Gowrappan (pictured above), formerly an executive at China’s Alibaba Group, took over the reins at Oath as CEO effective Oct. 1, reporting to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, who stepped into the job in August. In the SEC filing, Verizon said the new leadership team — including Gowrappan and Vestberg — completed a five-year strategic planning review of Oath’s business prospects, which resulted in the downward revision for Oath’s financial projections.

Verizon also said in the filing that it will take a charge of $1.8 billion-$2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 for severance costs, after around 10,400 employees accepted the company’s voluntary buyout offer. Nearly half of those employees will exit in December, with rest to leave by June 2019.

In addition, Verizon disclosed that it expects to complete a reorganization of “legal entities associated with its wireless business” in December 2018. That will result in a one-time deferred tax benefit of around $2.1 billion in Q4 of 2018, the telco said.

  • Alfonso Cuaron, Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de

    Alfonso Cuarón Weighs In On Watching 'Roma' on the Big Screen Versus at Home on Netflix

    “The complete experience of ‘Roma’ is unquestionably in a movie theater,” said director Alfonso Cuarón at the Monday night premiere of “Roma” at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.  “Nevertheless, I think the experience of watching the film at home will have the same emotional impact,” he said of the largely autobiographical film which tells [...]

  • virtual reality

    How VR is Being Used to Help Children With Learning Disabilities, Autism

    The United States Department of Education is betting on virtual reality to help students with high-functioning autism and learning disabilities in schools across the country. This month the Office of Special Education and Programs announced its investment of $2.5 million toward a new program that will use VR to nurture social skills in students with [...]

  • Acorn TV

    AMC’s Best-of-British Streamer Acorn TV Launches in 30 New Territories

    Acorn TV launched in 30 new markets Tuesday, the biggest wave of international launches to date for the AMC-owned streaming service, which focuses on British and English-language drama. The platform is now live in Australia and New Zealand, India, Spain, the Nordics, the Benelux countries and South Africa. The international rollout started in June, when Acorn [...]

  • cinedigm

    Cinedigm Assembles Content Ahead of Bambu Launch

    Cinedigm, the operator of specialty OTT services in North America, has signed a deal with China’s Starrise Media to release several Starrise productions on its soon-to-launch Chinese content streaming service, Bambu. The company has also signed deals with Alibaba-owned Chinese streaming giant Youku to distribute 30 original Chinese feature films. The deal covers release on [...]

  • NBCU Reality Streaming Service Hayu Launches

    NBCU’s Reality Streaming Service Hayu Launches in Three New Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s easier to keep up with the Kardashians in the Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg after NBCUniversal launched its reality-TV streaming service, hayu, in those countries Tuesday. The service went live with about 6,000 episodes of unscripted fare from NBCUniversal’s lineup, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “Made in Chelsea” and “The Real Housewives” and [...]

  • Michael Uslan's U2K Becomes Asia-Hollywood Formats

    Michael Uslan's U2K Becomes Asia-Hollywood Formats Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael and David Uslan, the father and son producing team with credits that include “The Dark Knight” and “Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch” have struck a cluster of deals that makes them a two-way conduit for TV formats between Hollywood and Asia. U2K, a company that includes the Uslans and Jon Karas (“Believe in [...]

