You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Venom’ Selfie AR Lens for Snapchat, Featuring Eminem Track, Transforms You Into the Marvel Antihero

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Venom - Snapchat filter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snap

Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice.

The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the U.S. In the States, Snapchat users will have access to the “Venom” AR lens starting at midnight local time on Friday.

The Snapchat lens is part of Sony’s marketing push to drive fans of the Marvel character into theaters to see “Venom,” which hits wide release Oct. 5.

“Venom” could pull in $65 million-$70 million over its three-day opening weekend, per industry estimates, which would mark the biggest-ever October film release. “Venom” stars Tom Hardy in the dual-headed role as Eddie Brock/Venom.

With the Sony-sponsored “Venom” lens, users can tap the Venom icon to toggle between changing their voice to sound like the symbiote or playing the Eminem track. The video clips can then be shared with friends or posted as part of a Snapchat Story.

According to Snap, about 70 million Snapchat users play with AR lenses on the app daily, for an average of 3 minutes per user. The company began selling sponsored lenses in late 2015.

Fans also can access the “Venom” AR lens on Snapchat using the Snapcode below:

Venom Snapchat AR

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Digital

  • Nicholas Butterworth Refinery29

    Refinery29 Hires Ex-Time Inc. Exec Nicholas Butterworth as Head of Engineering and Product

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches New Program for Podcasters

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Parent Clarifies That $65 Million in Recent Funding Was Under Existing Agreements

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

  • Nomadic VR Brings Location-Based Arizona Sunshine

    Location-Based VR Startup Nomadic to Open First Location in Florida

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

  • Topic Studios Inks First-Look Deal With

    Topic Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Mermade, Digital Arm of Sharon Horgan’s Merman

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Founders to Sell Another $100 Million in Shares

    Sony Pictures has bought a sponsored Snapchat augmented-reality lens for “Venom” — giving fans the ability to inhabit the title character, complete with Venom’s unsettling, deep-timbred voice. The “Venom” lens, which also features a clip of Eminem’s track for the movie of the same name, began rolling out Thursday on Snapchat in countries outside the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad