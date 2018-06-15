UTA Buys Marketing Firm Blue Group Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
UTA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively.

BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice.

The BGE team, led by Samantha Woolf, will join UTA Marketing and oversee its New York operations and expansion, reporting to co-heads David Anderson and Julian Jacobs. Woolf brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, most notably with Grey Global Group, People Magazine, and United Entertainment Group, prior to forming BGE in 2014 as a joint venture with UTA.

“Our two teams have worked closely together for a number of years, and it was a natural next step to bring them in house,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said. “BGE has helped the most powerful brands in the world build and execute meaningful programs, experiences, and talent partnerships. We are excited about what this union means as UTA Marketing continues to link the world’s top organizations with the creative community.”

BGE marketing collaborations include Katy Perry’s Katy Kat make-up collection with Cover Girl, Zac Posen’s custom line of GE kitchen products, and brokering celebrities for the Cover Girl brand, including Ellen DeGeneres, Sofia Vergara, Queen Latifah, and Issa Rae.

More Film

  • Costume Designer on 'SuperFly' Remake's Fashions

    'SuperFly' Costume Designer Antoinette Messam Balances Fantasy, Reality

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • UTA

    UTA Buys Marketing Firm Blue Group Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • Jonathan Lethem

    Telluride Film Festival Names 'Motherless Brooklyn' Author Jonathan Lethem as Guest Director

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Leads Tributes to Stephen

    Benedict Cumberbatch Leads Tributes to Stephen Hawking at Memorial Service

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Universal's International Chief Duncan Clark on Bond, Grinch, Dolittle, Pokemon

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • The Miracle Italian TV Series

    New Sardinia Fest Builds on Italo High-End TV Boom

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

  • Gilles Pelisson TF1

    French TV Networks France Televisions, M6, TF1 Launch Subscription-Based VOD Service to Rival Netflix

    United Talent Agency has bought New York-based entertainment marketing firm Blue Group Entertainment for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned exclusively. BGE’s roster includes the Coty-owned Cover Girl and Rimmel, several Procter & Gamble brands, and GE Appliances. The move, announced on Friday, is aimed at deepening UTA’s rapidly expanding in-house marketing practice. The BGE team, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad