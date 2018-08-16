You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K. Competition Watchdog Investigates Social Media Influencers

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Instagram
CREDIT: Karly Domb Sadof/AP/REX/Shutters

The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements.

The CMA said it had already written to a range of unnamed celebrities and social media stars to “gather more information about their posts and nature of the business agreements they have in place with brands.” It will also invite the British public to share their experiences, particularly in cases where they have bought products based on social media endorsements.

Online endorsements from celebrities and other influencers can help brands to boost sales, with millions of fans following their idols via services like Twitter and Instagram or watching their YouTube channels. The watchdog said that where influencers are paid, or otherwise compensated, to promote, review or discuss a product via their social media feeds, consumer protection law requires them to make clear they are receiving payments or rewards to do so.

Related

The CMA’s concern is that if fans are not properly informed, they can be led to believe an endorsement is the star’s personal view, which may not always be true. The watchdog argues these followers might not so easily place their trust in a product if it is clear the influencer has been rewarded to promote it.

Social media stars can have a big influence on what their followers do and buy,” said George Lusty, the CMA’s senior director for consumer protection. “If people see clothes, cosmetics, a car, or a holiday being plugged by someone they admire, they might be swayed into buying it. So it’s really important they are clearly told whether a celebrity is promoting a product because they have bought it themselves, or because they have been paid or thanked in some way by the brand.”

Decade-old regulations on unfair trading make it illegal to use “editorial content in the media to promote a product where a trader has paid for the promotion without making that clear in the content or by images or sounds clearly identifiable to the consumer.”

The competition authority said it has already seen examples of posts that fail to adhere to standards.

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Digital

  • Instagram

    U.K. Competition Watchdog Investigates Social Media Influencers

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Samsung Odyssey+ VR Headset Makes FCC

    Samsung Prepping Launch of New Odyssey+ VR Headset

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Music Streaming Revenue placeholder

    Fraud Has Become the Latest Hurdle for Music Streaming

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News,

    Dylan Byers Jumps to NBC News, MSNBC From CNN

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Oculus Rift CES 2017

    HTC Brings Viveport VR Store and Subscription Service to Oculus Rift

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Sony: 3 Million PlayStation VR Sold,

    Sony: 3 Million PlayStation VR Sold, 21 Million PSVR Games

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

  • Chris Sumner - Refinery29

    Refinery29 Hires Live Nation's Chris Sumner as Senior VP, Business Development and Strategy

    The U.K.’s competition and consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into social media influencers, it announced Thursday. The investigation by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look at whether some celebrities and other social media influencers might be misleading fans by not “properly declaring” when they are being paid for online endorsements. The CMA […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad