Twitter Suspends Infowars’ Alex Jones for One Week Over Video Calling for Trump to Act on Internet ‘Censorship’

Todd Spangler

Alex Jones Infowars
CREDIT: via Infowars

Twitter has barred right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones from posting on the social-media site for one week after violating its policies, the company confirmed.

The tweet (now deleted) that landed Jones in the seven-day penalty box said, “Alex Jones: Trump Must Take Action Against Web Censorship” and included a link to a Periscope live-video broadcast (which also is now unavailable).

It’s not clear what exactly was in the Periscope video that violated Twitter’s rules. The content ran afoul of Twitter’s prohibition against abuse, which says users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”

It’s the latest development involving the Infowars founder and his crusade to push the boundaries of what Silicon Valley companies will tolerate in terms of hateful speech, harassment and misinformation. Infowars and Jones, it’s worth noting, have enjoyed immeasurable publicity in the last two weeks after getting booted by YouTubeFacebook, Apple, Spotify, Vimeo and others.

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision to not suspend Infowars and Jones from the platform, claiming they had not violated Twitter’s policies. After a CNN report identifying numerous past tweets from Infowars and Jones that did violate Twitter’s rules, the posts in question were deleted.

While Infowars and its sympathizers have claimed censorship following the actions of YouTube, Facebook, Apple and others, internet-content platforms specifically reserve the right to suspend users or delete content found to be in violation of their guidelines — indeed, Infowars’ own terms of service includes such a provision.

  • 26 Movies in the Pipeline from

    26 Movies in the Pipeline from Indonesia for Wattpad and Iflix

  • The Meg

    ‘Alpha,’ ‘The Meg’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

  • YouTube TV on Apple TV

    Verizon 5G Broadband Will Include YouTube TV, Apple TV in Four Initial Markets

  • Conjuring 2 The Nun

    YouTube Removes 'The Nun' Ad After Jump-Scare Complaints

  • HQ Trivia Launches Apple TV App

    HQ Trivia Expands Beyond Mobile With New Apple TV App

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith Launches Contest to Let One Fan Attend His Grand Canyon Bungee-Jump in Person

