Twitter Suspends Infowars’ Alex Jones for One Week Over Video Calling for Trump to Act on Internet ‘Censorship’

has barred right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones from posting on the social-media site for one week after violating its policies, the company confirmed.

The tweet (now deleted) that landed Jones in the seven-day penalty box said, “Alex Jones: Trump Must Take Action Against Web Censorship” and included a link to a Periscope live-video broadcast (which also is now unavailable).

It’s not clear what exactly was in the Periscope video that violated ’s rules. The content ran afoul of Twitter’s prohibition against abuse, which says users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”

It’s the latest development involving the Infowars founder and his crusade to push the boundaries of what Silicon Valley companies will tolerate in terms of hateful speech, harassment and misinformation. Infowars and Jones, it’s worth noting, have enjoyed immeasurable publicity in the last two weeks after getting booted by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, Spotify, Vimeo and others.

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision to not suspend Infowars and Jones from the platform, claiming they had not violated Twitter’s policies. After a CNN report identifying numerous past tweets from Infowars and Jones that did violate Twitter’s rules, the posts in question were deleted.

While Infowars and its sympathizers have claimed censorship following the actions of YouTube, Facebook, Apple and others, internet-content platforms specifically reserve the right to suspend users or delete content found to be in violation of their guidelines — indeed, Infowars’ own terms of service includes such a provision.