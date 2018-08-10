You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter Shuts Down Accounts of Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys Ahead of ‘Unite the Right’ Rally

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gavin McInnes
CREDIT: Shutterstock / Edward Crawford

Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C.

The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was first to report the suspension.

McInnes co-founded Vice Magazine together with Vide media’s current president Shane Smith in 1994, but left the company in 2008. He went on to found the Proud Boys in 2016.

The group and its members self-identify as “western chauvinists,” and McInnes has in the past publicly distanced himself from white supremacists. However, Proud Boys regularly take part in far-right events, where members have been observed taking part in violence against counter-demonstrators. Before its suspension Friday, the official Twitter account of the organization featured a cover photo of a Proud Boy punching a counter-protester.

Jason Kessler, the organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, was a member of the Proud Boys until the group expelled him following the backlash against the violent nature of the rally, which included the killing of a counter-protester. Kessler is organizing a one-year-anniversary rally in Washington D.C. Sunday.

Twitter’s suspension of McInnes and the Proud Boys also comes as the company is under fire for not suspending the accounts of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars media outlet even after Apple and Facebook banned Jones from their platforms.

CEO Jack Dorsey defended the decision Tuesday by arguing that Jones had not violated any of the company’s policies, but subsequent media reports pointed to a number of tweets that may have been in violation of Twitter’s rules. Tweets referenced in a CNN story have since been deleted.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Gavin McInnes

    Twitter Shuts Down Accounts of Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes, Proud Boys Ahead of 'Unite the Right' Rally

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    3 Big Questions About Jeffrey Katzenberg's Billion-Dollar Gamble on Premium Mobile TV

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • Reddit

    Reddit Now Offers Chat Rooms Site-Wide, Continues Rollout to All Users

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • Miranda Sings Variety Profile

    Netflix Orders Miranda Sings Comedy Special From Colleen Ballinger

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are

    Asus, Razer, Samsung: Gaming Phones Are Here to Stay

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

  • Alex Trebek - Jeopardy

    'Jeopardy!' Launches on Hulu in Quiz Show's First Streaming Deal

    Twitter suspended the accounts of Vice Magazine co-founder Gavin McInnes and his far-right Proud Boys group Friday afternoon. The suspension came ahead of this weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. The accounts were shut down for violating the company’s policies prohibiting violent extremist groups, Twitter said in a statement to Buzzfeed News, which was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad