Twitter’s David Grossman Exits, Sarah Rosen to Head U.S. Entertainment Partnerships

’s content-partnerships team continues to get reshuffled: The company has appointed Sarah Rosen as its new head of U.S. entertainment partnerships, following the exit of David Grossman.

It’s the latest management change in ’s global content partnerships group, led by VP Kay Madati, which in June shifted to a regional management structure rather than one organized around content verticals.

A Twitter rep confirmed Grossman was leaving the company but did not provide additional details on the circumstances of his departure. An email to Grossman resulted in an autoreply message directing inquiries to Rosen.

Grossman, a four-and-a-half-year Twitter veteran, had been heading up U.S. entertainment partnerships, reporting to Laura Froelich (formerly global director of sports content partnerships); under the prior structure he had been global head of entertainment. With the June reorg, global video-partnerships head Todd Swidler and global head of news Peter Greenberger left Twitter. Last month, Twitter appointed TJ Adeshola to head of U.S. sports and Nick Sallon to lead U.S. news partnerships.

Rosen joined Twitter in 2014 as a senior partner manager for TV and entertainment, and played a key role in building out the company’s entertainment sponsorship business. As head of U.S. entertainment partnerships, Rosen oversees relationships with media and content publishers across TV, music, film and lifestyle categories to extend and monetize their content initiatives on Twitter.

Prior to Twitter, Rosen worked at Viacom, most recently as senior director of partner management and program development focusing on developing targeted marketing campaigns across Viacom channels. Also while at Viacom, she served as director of consumer marketing for MTV Games. Rosen also has held roles in marketing and partnerships at the NBA and Fox Searchlight. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.