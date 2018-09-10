Twitter Hires Sarah Personette, Formerly With Facebook and Refinery29, as Head of Client Solutions

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twitter

Sarah Personette, most recently COO of Refinery29 and a former top marketing exec at Facebook, is joining Twitter as global head of client solutions.

Personnette starts in mid-October and will be based in New York City. She reports to Twitter’s head of customers, Matt Derella, who previously was also global head of Twitter client solutions. In the role, Personnette will oversee all of the global regional TCS leaders, client solutions development and global brands.

“I feel incredibly honored to be joining Twitter at this time and with this team,” Personnette said in a statement. “Twitter creates the forum for people’s voices to be heard, and that is hugely meaningful for brands who want to make genuine connections. I look forward to working with the top marketers in the world to help them move consumers from inspiration to action.”

Since January 2018, Personette has been the chief operating officer of women-focused media company Refinery29, where she has overseen corporate strategy, business development, customer revenue, business marketing, growth and analytics, creative services, and research and insights.

Prior to R29, she served as VP of Facebook’s global business marketing team from 2014 to 2017. Personette also built and led Facebook’s global agency team. In addition, she was previously U.S. president of Universal McCann Worldwide and senior VP at Starcom Mediavest Group.

Personnette also has served as a corporate director for Build-A-Bear Workshop since 2016; in addition, she is a director of Northwestern University’s alumnae board, She Runs It, and the Reisenbach Foundation.

  • Joe Biden SXSW

    Joe Biden Launches Political-Issues Video Series With ATTN: Ahead of 2018 Midterms

    WorldStarHipHop Launches Snapchat Channel With Studio71

    Close to Half of All U.S. Consumers Will Own a Smart Speaker After the Holidays (Study)

    India's Eros Strikes Content Deal With China's iQIYI

    Snapchat Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan Resigns

    Moviepass Chief Product Officer Departs After Just Six Months (EXCLUSIVE)

