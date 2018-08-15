Twitter Blocks Infowars, Alex Jones from Periscope

After putting Alex Jones in a seven-day tweeting timeout, has temporarily suspended the right-wing conspiracy theorist and his Infowars outlet from broadcasting on its Periscope live-streaming service.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, both the “RealAlexJones” and “Infowars_Live” accounts on Periscope were inaccessible and their previous broadcasts are not available.

A rep, asked for comment, reiterated the company’s statement Jones’ account “currently has limited functionality.” That appears to now extend to Jones’ ability to broadcast on Periscope. In addition, Twitter is also implementing a seven-day suspension on Infowars’ Twitter and Periscope accounts.

Twitter initially took action against Jones on Tuesday after he tweeted “Alex Jones: Trump Must Take Action Against Web Censorship” and included a link to a Periscope broadcast in which he appeared to call for violence against left-wing “traitors” and the media.

According to watchdog group Media Matters, which posted a copy of the clip, Jones said the “mainstream media is the enemy” and said “people need to have their battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides and you got to be ready because the media is so disciplined in their deception.” Until Infowars’ Periscope account was disabled, the same video had been available through the “Infowars_Live” account.

Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey have come under fire for not taking action against Jones and Infowars after YouTube, Apple, Facebook and others have banned them. Dorsey, in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, said that “I feel any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors.”

In a tweet after NBC published excerpts of the interview, Dorsey clarified that he was “speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions, when asked why we timeout functionality on Twitter. I don’t assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations.”

Jones and Infowars continue to live-stream video through the Infowars Official app, which remains available on Apple’s iTunes and Google’s Play stores.