Twitter Blocks Infowars, Alex Jones from Periscope

Todd Spangler

After putting Alex Jones in a seven-day tweeting timeout, Twitter has temporarily suspended the right-wing conspiracy theorist and his Infowars outlet from broadcasting on its Periscope live-streaming service.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, both the “RealAlexJones” and “Infowars_Live” accounts on Periscope were inaccessible and their previous broadcasts are not available.

A Twitter rep, asked for comment, reiterated the company’s statement Jones’ account “currently has limited functionality.” That appears to now extend to Jones’ ability to broadcast on Periscope. In addition, Twitter is also implementing a seven-day suspension on Infowars’ Twitter and Periscope accounts.

Twitter initially took action against Jones on Tuesday after he tweeted “Alex Jones: Trump Must Take Action Against Web Censorship” and included a link to a Periscope broadcast in which he appeared to call for violence against left-wing “traitors” and the media.

According to watchdog group Media Matters, which posted a copy of the clip, Jones said the “mainstream media is the enemy” and said “people need to have their battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides and you got to be ready because the media is so disciplined in their deception.” Until Infowars’ Periscope account was disabled, the same video had been available through the “Infowars_Live” account.

Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey have come under fire for not taking action against Jones and Infowars after YouTube, Apple, Facebook and others have banned them. Dorsey, in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, said that “I feel any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors.”

In a tweet after NBC published excerpts of the interview, Dorsey clarified that he was “speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions, when asked why we timeout functionality on Twitter. I don’t assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations.”

Jones and Infowars continue to live-stream video through the Infowars Official app, which remains available on Apple’s iTunes and Google’s Play stores.

  Infowars Alex Jones

    Twitter Blocks Infowars, Alex Jones from Periscope

  LeLe Pons

    Lele Pons Signs With Universal Music Group's 10:22 pm Label

  Viper Club - Susan Sarandon -

    YouTube's 'Viper Club' Starring Susan Sarandon to Get Theatrical Release by Roadside Attractions

  Music Streaming Wars

    T-Mobile Customers to Get Free Pandora Subscriptions, $25 Live Nation Tickets

  Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head

    Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head of U.S. Label Relations

  GammaRay - Skybound

    Skybound's GammaRay Is Fandom Content for the Thinking Fan, David Alpert Says

  Giphy_FilmFest

    The 18-Second Oscars? The Giphy Film Fest to Award $10,000 to Winning GIF Artisan

