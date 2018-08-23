You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter Sets Pact With Overwatch League for Highlights, Weekly Show

Deal for esports content runs through end of 2019

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch League and Twitter entered into a new deal to stream highlights and live content on the social platform, a pact that runs through the end of 2019.

Under the pact, Twitter will launch “Watchpoint,” a weekly preview show covering upcoming Overwatch League matches, starting with the 2019 season. In addition, Twitter will distribute “near real-time” highlight clips from every match of the Overwatch League regular season, playoffs, Grand Finals, and All-Star Weekend. The content will be streamed on Twitter via @overwatchleague.

It’s not Twitter’s first foray into the esports arena: The social network has signed previous deals with partners including Activision’s Call of Duty World League and ESL for coverage of the ESL Intel Extreme Masters series.

The new Blizzard/Twitter partnership kicks off with the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend, which runs this coming weekend (Aug. 25–26) at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles.

“From the inception of the Overwatch League, the community on Twitter has always been one of our most passionate and engaged,” Daniel Cherry, chief marketing officer for Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues, said in a statement.

Since its launch in January 2018, Overwatch League (aka OWL) has become one of the most tweeted-about esports leagues on Twitter, “and this partnership will bolster that conversation,” said Rishi Chadha, head of gaming partnerships at Twitter.

The Overwatch League is the first pro esports league to adopt a city-based franchising model, with an initial field of 12 teams across Asia, North America and Europe. The inaugural OWL finals were held in July at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with the title taken by the London Spitfire (which took home the $1 million top) and second-place Philadelphia Fusion earning $400,000.

  Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed'

    Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed' Promises 'Deep Combo-Driven Gameplay'

