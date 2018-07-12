Big Twitter Accounts See Follower Numbers Drop After Fake-User Purge

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake accounts to drop 12% Thursday, from 62.85 million earlier in the morning to 55.35 million as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

By comparison, the decline of other large accounts has been smaller.

Singer Katy Perry, who has the most-followed account on Twitter, lost 1.5 million followers, dropping 1.4% to 108.1 million followers. Follower counts for Justin Bieber fell 1.3%, Rihanna was down 0.6%, Ellen DeGeneres dropped 2.5%, Taylor Swift fell 2.7%, and Lady Gaga declined 1.9%.

Barack Obama’s (@barackobama) total followers shrank by 2.1 million, or 2.1%, to 101.5 million.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump), possibly Twitter’s most controversial major user, saw his follower count drop by about 100,000, from 53.40 million to 53.31 million, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Twitter said it was making the change in order to boost the credibility of follower-count numbers and improve transparency. The change in follower counts doesn’t affect the active user totals Twitter tracks and reports on a quarterly basis to investors, according to the company.

Related

The majority of Twitter users will see a reduction of four followers or fewer, but those with larger follower counts will see a bigger drop, the company said. Twitter began culling locked accounts from follower figures Thursday, and as the process continues to the numbers could decline further.

“This specific update is focused on followers because it is one of the most visible features on our service and often associated with account credibility,” Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s legal, policy, and trust and safety lead, wrote in a blog post.

Twitter locks accounts when it detects “sudden changes in account behavior,” like tweeting a large volume of unsolicited replies or mentions — in other words, signs that it’s engaging in spam or bot-like activity.

No. of Twitter Followers for 10 Most-Followed Accounts

As of 7/12
11:30 a.m. ET		 As of 7/12
2:45 p.m. ET		 % change
Katy Perry 109.61 million 108.11 million -1.4%
Justin Bieber 106.71 million 105.31 million -1.3%
Barack Obama 103.63 million 101.50 million -2.1%
Rihanna 89.0 million 88.44 million -0.6%
Ellen DeGeneres 78.09 million 76.10 million -2.5%
Taylor Swift 85.57 million 83.27 million -2.7%
Lady Gaga 78.97 million 77.47 million -1.9%
Cristiano Ronaldo 74.60 million 73.37 million -1.6%
YouTube 72.39 million 70.39 million -2.8%
Twitter 62.85 million 55.35 million -11.9%

More Digital

  • Katy Perry

    Big Twitter Accounts See Follower Numbers Drop After Fake-User Purge

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

  • Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization

    Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization Feature

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

  • Netflix Signs Exclusive Deal with ‘Casa

    Netflix Signs Global Exclusive Overall Deal with ‘La Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

  • Search

    Sony's Cyber Thriller 'Searching' Carries Warning for Rise Tech Event

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

  • Magic Leap Ships This Summer

    Magic Leap Ships This Summer, Here Are Some of Its Specs

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Service Suffers Outage in Middle of England-Croatia World Cup Semifinal

    As expected, Twitter’s elimination of “locked” users accounts from public follower counts has resulted in a decline for many users — including the biggest celebs on the platform, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The biggest loser seems to have been Twitter’s own primary account (@Twitter), which shed 7.5 million fake […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad