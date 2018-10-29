You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Is Twitter Planning to Get Rid of ‘Likes’?

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twitter

Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and that the social service would be eliminating it “soon.”

Twitter, in a tweet Monday by its PR team responding to the Telegraph story, neither confirmed nor denied a plan to discontinue “likes,” saying only that it is “rethinking everything about the service” (including the “like” button).

“As we’ve been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, [and] that includes the like button,” the company said. “We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now.”

In 2015, Twitter introduced the “like” option for tweets, signified with a heart icon, replacing what it had previously called “favorites,” which were designated with a star.

At the time, Twitter said, “we know that at times the star could be confusing, especially to newcomers. You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite. The heart, in contrast, is a universal symbol that resonates across languages, cultures, and time zones.”

Related

The possible elimination of the concept of “likes” on Twitter comes as the company has focused on improving the “health” of the service to block abusive users and behavior.

Last week, Twitter reported a net loss of 9 million users in the third quarter of 2018, in part because of efforts to zap fake and/or spammy accounts. Specifically, Twitter called out — as a good thing — that it has seen a 20% quarter-over-quarter decrease in successful user-account signups since it rolled out new initiatives to reduce spammers, bots and other suspicious user accounts.

For Q3, the company exceeded Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings, turning in its fourth straight profitable quarter.

“We do see health [of the platform] as a growth vector over the long term,” Dorsey said on the company’s Oct. 25 earnings call. Twitter is focusing on making the social network “more conversational, which is Twitter’s superpower,” he added.

Compared with “likes,” a far more requested feature from users has been the ability to edit tweets — something that’s been a hot-button topic virtually since Twitter’s inception. In the past, Dorsey has expressed receptivity to the idea. In December 2016, for example, the CEO said in a series of tweets that Twitter is “thinking a lot about” introducing editing functionality to tweets and said that “a form of edit is def[initely] needed.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Digital

  • Twitter Logo

    Is Twitter Planning to Get Rid of 'Likes'?

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

  • Talking Tom and Friends the Series

    'Talking Tom' in Development as Live Action-Animated Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

  • ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Netflix Seeks Aggressive Push Into India, Says Ted Sarandos

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

  • FilmStruck

    FilmStruck Shutdown: Directors, Fans React to End of Cinephile Streaming Service

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

  • BuzzFeed Instagram - IGTV

    BuzzFeed, Instagram to Fund 15 Video Creators' IGTV Projects

    Twitter is reportedly set to scrap its “like” feature, a move that would be intended to improve the overall quality of the interactions on the platform. According to a report by the Telegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees at an in-house event last week that he “was not a fan of the heart-shaped button” and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad