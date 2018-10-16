You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Company Is Behind on Using AI to Fight Abuse

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter Jack Dorsey
CREDIT: Chris Pavlich/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.”

Twitter had long been known as a stronger defender of free speech than other online services, which some attributed to the desire to this commitment to be the free speech wing of the free speech party. “We were not absolutist,” Dorsey said Monday, admitting that free speech wasn’t actually top of mind when he co-founded the company. “When we started the company, we weren’t thinking about this at all.”

Dorsey said that the company had been focusing more on the possible downsides of free speech in recent years. “We believe our superpower is around conversation.” he said. “It also comes with a realization that freedom of expression may adversely impact other human rights.”

Dorsey’s talk at the Summit was preceded with an appearance of Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, who detailed how the service was using artificial intelligence (AI) to fight abuse.

Twitter’s CEO admitted that his company wasn’t using AI as much yet for that purpose. “We have been behind on that,” he said. “We will definitely use AI to help people feel safe to express themselves. We will be implementing more AI.”

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Digital

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Company Is Behind on Using AI to Fight Abuse

    Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.” Twitter had long been known as […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.” Twitter had long been known as […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Despite Its Problems, YouTube Is Growing Up

    Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.” Twitter had long been known as […]

  • Paul Allen, Jim LentzUCLA Institute of

    Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

    Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.” Twitter had long been known as […]

  • Roy Purdy

    CAA Signs Digital Star Roy Purdy

    Twitter was never truly meant to be the free speech wing of the free speech party, said the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said on stage at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “This quote… was never a mission of the company,” he said. “It was a joke.” Twitter had long been known as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad