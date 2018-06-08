‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Lashes Out Against Twitter After Service Blocks Him

“The Wire” creator David Simon lashed out against Friday after the service apparently blocked him over some heated exchanges with other users. On his blog, Simon alleged that Twitter was applying its terms of service selectively, tolerating hate speech while at the same time banning users like him who got into arguments with bigots.

“Suffice to say that while you can arrive on Twitter and disseminate the untethered and anti-human opinion that mothers who have their children kidnapped and held incommunicado from them at the American border are criminals — and both mother and child deserve that date — or that 14-year-old boys who survive the Holocaust are guilty of betraying fellow Jews when there is no evidence of such, you CANNOT wish that these people should go away and die of a fulminant venereal rash,” Simon wrote.

He added: “Slander is cool, brutality is acceptable. But the hyperbolic and comic hope that a just god might smite the slanderer or brutalizer with a deadly skin disorder is somehow beyond the pale.”

Earlier this week, Simon had gotten into arguments with Twitter users who were trying to blame the Obama administration for the Justice Department’s new policy to separate children arriving at the U.S. border from their parents.

Related Twitter Shares Surge to Three-Year Highs After Stock Set to Join S&P 500 Twitter Reorgs Content-Partnerships Group, Folds Live-Video Team Into Regional Structure (EXCLUSIVE)

On Friday, he said that he’d be “indifferent” to removing hose tweets, which had apparently been flagged by other users as abusive. “As far as I’m concerned, your standards in this instance are exactly indicative of why social media — and Twitter specifically — is complicit in transforming our national agora into a haven for lies, disinformation and the politics of totalitarian extremity,” he wrote. “The real profanity and disease on the internet is untouched, while you police decorum.”

Twitter has frequently been criticized in the past for not doing enough to fight hate and abuse on its platform. As a result, the company instituted a number of measures against users that violate its terms of service, including a penalty box that allows users to remain on the platform, but disables the ability to retweet their tweets for a limited amount of time.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. As a matter of policy, the company generally doesn’t comment on measures taken against individual accounts.