Twitter Permanently Bans Alex Jones, Infowars

became the latest tech company to ban Infowars and its founder Alex Jones from its services Thursday. The company announced with a series of tweets Thursday afternoon that it had banned Jones and Infowars from .com as well as Periscope following tweets posted Wednesday.

Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations. https://t.co/gckzUAV8GL — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018

Jones had traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday to attend a congressional hearing that included testimony by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. On the sidelines of the hearing, Jones harassed CNN’s Oliver Darcy during an Infowars live stream on Twitter’s Periscope service, according to a Buzzfeed report.

Jones and Infowars had previously been banned by YouTube, Apple and Facebook. Twitter allowed the far-right website to remain on its platform, but instituted a temporary penalty in early August, preventing Jones from posting new content for 7 days.

Jones and Infowars have frequently posted conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as the Sandy Hook school shooting. More recently, Jones made headlines for posting hateful speech about Muslims and transgender people, as well as posting a video that displayed child endangerment.