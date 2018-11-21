TwitchCon Expands to Europe in 2019

TwitchCon is headed to Europe next year, doubling the number of Twitch-focused conventions the streaming company puts on in 2019.

TwitchCon Europe will run from April 13 to 14 at Berlin’s CityCube. The location was selected, Twitch said, because of it’s centralized location and Germany’s status as “one of the top performing countries in terms of both streamers and viewership. Berlin is also ideal based on proximity to attractions and accommodations, and its accessibility to those traveling from out of the country,” according to Twitch.

Additional TwitchCon Europe details will be shared in the coming months, including ticket sales, calls-for-content, Partner appearances, exhibitors, programming schedule, and more.

The annual TwitchCon is meant to be a celebration of the Twitch community. This year’s US TwitchCon was held in San Jose in October and sold out with tens of thousands of visitors, according to the company. TwitchCon Europe will feature many of the same elements tailored to the region, including an exhibitor-packed expo hall, industry and community-driven panels, meet-and-greets with top streamers, and more.

“TwitchCon was created to celebrate and inspire everyone who plays a role in the Twitch community,” said Kate Jhaveri, Chief Marketing Officer, Twitch. “It’s a vibrant, growing, and global community and we’re excited to bring TwitchCon to Europe for the first time. While there will be a lot of familiar elements to anyone who has ever attended TwitchCon in the US, we’re taking inspiration from the location and distinct cultures across the region to ensure the experience is relevant to all the audiences.”

The company hasn’t yet announced the timing or location of next year’s U.S.-based TwitchCon.