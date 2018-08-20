You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitch Drops Ad-Free Viewing for Prime Members

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitch_Prime

One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14.

Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of products and access to Prime Video. Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014.

Being able to watch Twitch live game broadcasters without any ads was one of the most appealing components of Twitch Prime. Now, that’s going away.

“Advertising is an important source of support for the creators who make Twitch possible,” the company said in a blog post announcing the move. “This change will strengthen and expand that advertising opportunity for creators so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love.”

However, the Twitch Prime program offers one free subscription to a Twitch channel, so users can still get ad-free viewing on a single channel if that creator has enabled that feature. In addition, Twitch users can get ad-free viewing across all channels by subscribing to Twitch Turbo, which costs $8.99 per month.

Twitch Prime members with monthly subscriptions will continue to get ad-free viewing until Oct. 15; those who already have an annual subscription (or those who upgrade to an annual subscription before Sept. 14) will continue with ad-free viewing until their next renewal date.

All other Twitch Prime benefits, like monthly channel subs, monthly games and loot, and chat badges are not changing. According to Twitch, it has offered Twitch Prime members more than $1,000 worth of free games and in-game loot for games like “Fortnite,” “PUBG” and “Hearthstone.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Digital

  • Twitch_Prime

    Twitch Drops Ad-Free Viewing for Prime Members

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • virtual reality

    Google and Imax’s VR Camera Project Canceled (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run

    Nvidia's New RTX Graphics Cards Run $500 to $1,200

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • Nicki MinajCFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala,

    Spotify Rep Responds to Nicki Minaj's Claims That It Penalized Her

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • Aretha Franklin tribute at Apollo Theater

    When a Music Legend Dies, How Does Today’s Mostly Automated Radio React?

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • Giphy Gets Stories: Curated Gif Collections

    Giphy Adds Curated Stories to Desktop, Mobile Web

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

  • CBS All Access

    CBS All Access Limited-Ads Plan Now Available to Amazon Prime Members as Option

    One of Twitch’s big perks for Amazon Prime members is going away: Universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting Sept. 14. Launched in 2016, Twitch Prime was designed to drive more subscribers to Amazon’s Prime program ($99 per year), whose benefits include free shipping on millions of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad