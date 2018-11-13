Twitch Top Ad Exec Jonathan Simpson-Bint to Depart, Walker Jacobs Named CRO to Replace Him

Jonathan Simpson-Bint, who has been Twitch’s chief revenue officer since 2011, is leaving the Amazon-owned company. The gaming-focused live-streaming platform announced Walker Jacobs, former exec with Fandom and Turner, as its new top advertising-sales exec.

In a statement, Twitch said: “Walker Jacobs is replacing Jonny Simpson-Bint, who built Twitch’s advertising team and is departing at the end of the year after seven years with the company.”

Jacobs (pictured above) will join Twitch as chief revenue officer with a start date of Dec. 3. He will be based in New York, reporting to Twitch chief operating officer Sara Clemens.

“We’re thrilled to have Walker stepping into this important leadership role given his deep operational expertise in building and scaling global advertising businesses and experience with gaming and fan communities,” Clemens said in announcing Jacobs’ hire.

Jacobs most recently was COO of Fandom, an entertainment media brand founded and co-chaired by Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales that recently acquired Screen Junkies from the now-defunct Defy Media. Before joining Fandom in 2015, he was president and CRO of Clear Channel Outdoor and before that was head of Turner Digital as EVP at Turner Broadcasting.

In commenting on his move to Twitch, Jacobs cited the service’s large, youth-skewing and influential audience: “There’s a huge opportunity to bring new products, formats, and experiences to the service that leverage those unique attributes and I’m thrilled by the chance to help drive that innovation.”

Other recent high-level executive hires at Twitch include former Gap exec Sudarshana Rangachary, who joined in September as chief human resources officer; and Michelle Weaver, formerly chief financial officer of Hired, who joined Twitch as CFO in October.