You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV4 Entertainment Launches Concrete Club as Genre-Based Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively.

The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, and sports over-the-top streaming channels.

Concrete Club said Thursday it will create originals in the genres of existing and planned global streaming brands and use TV4 Entertainment’s channels as a development pipeline and guaranteed distribution for Concrete Club productions.

Concrete Club’s first theatrical release will be “Together,” opening June 15 at every Odeon Cinema across England, Scotland and Wales — making it one of the largest independent, self-distributed opening releases in U.K. history. Produced by TV4 Entertainment, the comedic drama was written and directed by Concrete Club’s studio head, Paul Duddridge.

“Together” is the first in a slate of feature films targeting the global Baby Boomer community and stars British actors Sylvia Syms and Peter Bowles in which a husband fights to be with his wife after she is hospitalized and taken to a nursing home. The film will be theatrically distributed in the United States in September.

Related

Concrete Club will develop, produce and distribute a scripted feature film anthology merging the true crime and horror genres with the Noble Savages team, led by Joe Livecchi, writer-director John Bonito and horror screenwriter Sean Hood, whose credits include “Halloween: Resurrection” and “The Crow: Wicked Prayer.”

“As we dabbled in original films and series over the past few years, it became clear that the middlemen who dominated Old Hollywood for the last half century are increasingly obsolete and that we can control our own destiny,” said Jon Cody, founder and CEO, TV4 Entertainment. “Just as we have done with our streaming channels, our vision is to provide top creators with a platform to connect authentic storytelling with highly-targeted audiences around the globe and on every screen.”

Duddridge, a former U.K. talent agent to Rob Brydon and Michael McIntyre, previously wrote and directed “Mothers and Daughters,” starring Selma Blair, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone. He is joined at Concrete Club by industry veterans Erik Stone and Ben Churchill who will be responsible for development and production.

Stone worked at Davis Entertainment and was a manager and production executive at Roar in Los Angeles. Churchill wrote and directed Concrete Club’s upcoming documentary “Lucha VaVooM: Inside America’s Most Outrageous Show.”

Although the primary focus for Concrete Club will be on self-distribution, the studio will also develop projects for third party studios and networks.

More Film

  • Cassian Elwes’ Movie Collective Hits Target,

    Cassian Elwes’ Movie Collective Hits Target, Angelica Huston Film ‘Utopia Road’ Financed (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • TV4 Entertainment Launches Concrete Club as

    TV4 Entertainment Launches Concrete Club as Genre-Based Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • Strand Releasing Scoops US Rights to

    Strand Releasing Scoops U.S. Rights to Christophe Honoré's Cannes Player 'Sorry Angel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • Annecy: Dean DeBlois Unveils ‘How to

    Dean DeBlois ‘Dragon 3’ Delivers at Annecy

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • Thai Animation '9 Satra' Heads for

    Thai Animation '9 Satra' Heads for China Release

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • Annecy: Nimble, Toon Boom Bring Cloud-Based

    Annecy: Nimble Collective, Toon Boom Team to Bring Cloud-Based Animation Software Globally (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

  • Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios Expansion Move Forward

    Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios Expansion Plans Move Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming channels specialist TV4 Entertainment has launched Concrete Club as an independent original content studio, Variety has learned exclusively. The genre-based studio will develop, produce and distribute feature films and television series targeting underserved, global audiences for all screens. The new studio is touted as an extension of TV4 Entertainment’s portfolio of genre-based lifestyle, entertainment, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad