Turner Shuts Down Super Deluxe, Citing Duplication With Other WarnerMedia Units

AT&T’s pruning of WarnerMedia continues: Turner announced that it is killing off Super Deluxe, its digital studio division.

“Turner is proud of the unique brand Super Deluxe has built over the past three years, and the cutting-edge content and innovations this incredible group of very talented people has made,” the cable programmer said in a statement. “However, there are now massive changes in the social and mobile-first ecosystem and duplication with other business units in our new WarnerMedia portfolio. Super Deluxe found inspiring ways of connecting with a new generation and many of their best practices will be adopted by other Turner properties as we redirect this investment back into our portfolio.”

On Oct. 16, Warner Bros. abruptly shut down DramaFever, the Korean drama and Asian programming streaming service, citing changes in the market dynamics for K-drama. WB had acquired DramaFever, founded in 2009, almost three years ago.

