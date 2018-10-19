You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Turner Shuts Down Super Deluxe, Citing Duplication With Other WarnerMedia Units

Todd Spangler

Super Deluxe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Super Deluxe

AT&T’s pruning of WarnerMedia continues: Turner announced that it is killing off Super Deluxe, its digital studio division.

Turner is proud of the unique brand Super Deluxe has built over the past three years, and the cutting-edge content and innovations this incredible group of very talented people has made,” the cable programmer said in a statement. “However, there are now massive changes in the social and mobile-first ecosystem and duplication with other business units in our new WarnerMedia portfolio. Super Deluxe found inspiring ways of connecting with a new generation and many of their best practices will be adopted by other Turner properties as we redirect this investment back into our portfolio.”

On Oct. 16, Warner Bros. abruptly shut down DramaFever, the Korean drama and Asian programming streaming service, citing changes in the market dynamics for K-drama. WB had acquired DramaFever, founded in 2009, almost three years ago.

More to come.

  Super Deluxe

    Turner Shuts Down Super Deluxe, Citing Duplication With Other WarnerMedia Units

  NBA Finals Game 1 ratings Warriors

    Oculus to Stream NBA Games for Free in VR, Starting With Sunday's Warriors vs. Nuggets

  Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Extends Sprint Pact to Drive Live TV Subscriptions

  Nick Clegg

    Facebook Hires Ex-British Politician Nick Clegg as Head of Global Communications

  Lena Dunham, Jennifer Konner - Lenny

    Lenny Letter Shuts Down: Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner Post Farewell Note to Fans

  Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner

    Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner's Lenny Letter Is Shutting Down (Report)

  Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

