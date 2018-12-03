×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tumblr to Ban All Adult Content

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
tumblr-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oath

Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday.

“Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you are,” the note reads. “Adult content primarily includes photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content—including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations—that depicts sex acts.”

Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio painted the ban as a move towards a “better, more positive Tumblr” in a blog post Monday. “We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content,” he wrote. “In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”

Tumblr said that it would make exceptions for photos of exposed female breasts in the context of breastfeeding, childbirth and other health-related subjects. Users will also be able to continue to post any newsworthy content and art involving nudity, as well as written erotica. The latter, and any content flagged as such, will continue to remain age-restricted.

Related

Any x-rated content previously uploaded to Tumblr will only be viewable by the original uploader going forward. The platform is also giving users an appeals process to take action if they believe that their content was removed in error.

Yahoo acquired Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013. The company, and its new owner Verizon, have since struggled to monetize Tumblr’s community. 

However, the latest policy change seems to be equally motivated by outside pressure: Apple removed Tumblr’s app from its App Store last month after child porn surfaced within the app. The timing of Tumblr’s adult content ban suggests that Tumblr may have opted to rid itself of all x-rated content to regain access to the App Store, as Motherboard reported Monday.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Digital

  • tumblr-logo

    Tumblr to Ban All Adult Content

    Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday. “Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you […]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Netflix Content Boss Ted Sarandos Downplays Looming Threat From Disney, WarnerMedia

    Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday. “Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you […]

  • Chromecast Audio Goes on Sale for

    Google's Chromecast Audio Adapter Is on Sale for $15

    Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday. “Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you […]

  • Titan RTX 24-GB Graphics Card Hits

    Titan RTX 24 GB Graphics Card Hits For $2499

    Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday. “Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you […]

  • Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of

    Comedy Central Unveils New Schedule of Stand-Up Shows

    Tumblr, the social blogging service owned by Verizon’s Oath, is getting ready to ban all adult content: Nudity and other X-rated content won’t be allowed on the service starting later this month, Tumblr said in a support note Monday. “Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad