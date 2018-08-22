Free Streaming Service Tubi Launches Branded Partner Channels

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year.

Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the new Tubi Channels offering to a free version of Amazon Channels, the e-commerce giants a la carte marketplace for online video subscription services. “Finding audiences in the increasingly fragmented OTT space is incredibly hard, and Tubi Channels makes that process significantly easier for our content partners,” he said. “Through Tubi Channels, our partners are able to scale content distribution to reach new audiences and monetize IP.”

Some of the other branded channels available as part of the new offering serve up content from publishers including Impact, ConTV, Docurama, BabyFirst TV, Wham Network, Combat Go! and Hally Pop. Tubi Channels will roll out on Tubi’s website as well as streaming devices in the coming weeks. Tubi is currently available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, Playstation and other streaming devices.

Tubi launched in 2014 as a free, ad-supported video service with a focus on movies and TV shows. The company raised $20 million worth of funding to expand it service last year, and has since hired former Crackle exec Adam Lewinson as its chief content officer. Earlier this year, Tubi struck a deal with Hulu to add some of Hulu’s catalog to its service.

However, Tubi is also facing increased competition from other ad-supported video services including Pluto TV and Roku’s Roku Channel. The latter started out as an ad-supported service on Roku TVs and streaming devices, but has since expanded to Samsung TVs as well as computers and mobile devices.