You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Free Streaming Service Tubi Launches Branded Partner Channels

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tubi Channels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubi

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year.

Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the new Tubi Channels offering to a free version of Amazon Channels, the e-commerce giants a la carte marketplace for online video subscription services. “Finding audiences in the increasingly fragmented OTT space is incredibly hard, and Tubi Channels makes that process significantly easier for our content partners,” he said. “Through Tubi Channels, our partners are able to scale content distribution to reach new audiences and monetize IP.”

Some of the other branded channels available as part of the new offering serve up content from publishers including Impact, ConTV, Docurama, BabyFirst TV, Wham Network, Combat Go! and Hally Pop. Tubi Channels will roll out on Tubi’s website as well as streaming devices in the coming weeks. Tubi is currently available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, Playstation and other streaming devices.

Tubi launched in 2014 as a free, ad-supported video service with a focus on movies and TV shows. The company raised $20 million worth of funding to expand it service last year, and has since hired former Crackle exec Adam Lewinson as its chief content officer. Earlier this year, Tubi struck a deal with Hulu to add some of Hulu’s catalog to its service.

However, Tubi is also facing increased competition from other ad-supported video services including Pluto TV and Roku’s Roku Channel. The latter started out as an ad-supported service on Roku TVs and streaming devices, but has since expanded to Samsung TVs as well as computers and mobile devices.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Digital

  • Crunchyroll to Produce Original Anime Shows

    AT&T’s Ellation Launches Studios in Burbank & Tokyo to Produce Crunchyroll Originals

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Pink and Kelly Clarkson American Music

    YouTube Music Signs American Music Awards Two-Year Title Sponsorship Deal

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Tubi Channels

    Free Streaming Service Tubi Launches Branded Partner Channels

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Sona - Ashley Clements

    Sci-Fi Drama 'Sona' Starring Ashley Clements Premieres on Legendary's Alpha

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Removes Disinformation Attributed to Iran & Russia

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Sarah Rosen - Twitter

    Twitter's David Grossman Exits, Sarah Rosen to Head U.S. Entertainment Partnerships

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Giving Its Users Trust Scores (Report)

    Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has teamed up with a number of publishers including Dramafever, Complex, Dove Channel and Shout Factory to launch free branded channels on its web and connected TV apps. The company promised Wednesday to launch similar channels with content from major TV networks later this year. Tubi CEO Fahrhad Massoudi likened the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad