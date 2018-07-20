Trump Tariffs Could Make Apple Watch, Sonos Speakers More Expensive (Report)

Janko Roettgers

Trump Davos
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Trump administration’s latest round of China tariffs could raise prices for a number of consumer electronics products including the Apple Watch, Sonos smart speakers and Fitbit’s fitness trackers, according to a Reuters report. Tariffs could go in effect as early as this fall, which may significantly impact the important holiday shopping season.

As part of its escalating trade war with China, the Trump administration proposed tariffs on imports of Chinese goods worth $200 billion earlier this month. Cell phones and other major consumer electronics products have been spared thus far, but an analysis by Reuters found that well-known consumer electronics brands aren’t spared entirely.

That’s because some products, including Apple’s smart watch, have been classified as “data transmission machines” in the past — a classification that is now included in the list of propose tariffs. Products falling in that category also include the Fitbit’s Charge, Charge HR and Surge fitness trackers as well as the Sonos Play:3, Play:5 and SUB smart speakers, according to Reuters.

Apple and Sonos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but Sonos recently noted trade tariffs as a risk factor in a regulatory filing for its upcoming IPO.

In that filing, Sonos disclosed that its 2017 revenue was just shy of $1 billion. Apple isn’t breaking out the sales of the Apple Watch, but analysts estimated that the company could sell around 20 million units this fiscal year. The companies could now face a 10% tariff on models imported into the U.S.

  Trump Davos

    Trump Tariffs Could Make Apple Watch, Sonos Speakers More Expensive (Report)

  ABC - More In Common

    ABC Hopes Feel-Good Series for Facebook About Americans Uniting Goes Viral

  Disney Cycles VR Short Film

    Disney Animation's First VR Film, 'Cycles,' Set to Premiere

  Beta Film Boards 'The Pier,' from

    Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

  Michelle Kempner

    BuzzFeed Entertainment Operations Head Michelle Kempner Exiting for Facebook

  Empty movie theater

    AMC Theatres Teams With Facebook for Movie Ticket Purchases

  VUDU logo

    Walmart Eyes Q4 Launch of Vudu-Branded Service to Rival Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

