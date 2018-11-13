‘Travelers’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set by Netflix

Season 3 of “Travelers,” the time-traveling sci-fi series starring Eric McCormack, will premiere exclusively on Netflix worldwide Dec. 14.

In the series, McCormack (NBC’s “Will & Grace”) plays an FBI agent who leads a team of “travelers” — specially trained operatives who jump back in time from hundreds of years in the future to the 21st century to help prevent the collapse of civilization.

The first two seasons of “Travelers” aired on Corus Entertainment’s Showcase pay-TV channel in Canada and became available on Netflix outside of Canada starting in 2016. Netflix ordered the third season earlier this year.

In season three, special agent Grant MacLaren (McCormack) and the Travelers are pushed to the limit as they deal with loyalty, trust, death — and the ever-growing power of artificial intelligence in the form the Director, the AI-powered entity that dictates their missions. With their existence now leaked to the world, the team must continue to work under the watchful eye of the FBI. Each team member will face their own personal breaking point, all while trying to stop the Faction (which is trying to take down the Director) and hunt down the elusive rogue agent Traveler 001.

In addition to McCormack, season 3 stars MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore.

“Travelers” is produced in Canada by Toronto-based Peacock Alley Entertainment in association with Netflix. The series is written, created and executive produced by Brad Wright, with John G. Lenic and Carrie Mudd also serving as executive producers. McCormack, in addition to starring, also is a producer and directed the premiere episode.