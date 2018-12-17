×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TiVo FCC Filing Suggests Android TV Device Coming in Time for CES

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of the FCC

A filing for a new TiVo remote control suggests that the company may be getting ready to show an Android TV-based set-top box at CES in Las Vegas next month. The device likely won’t be sold to end users, but instead ship to TV operators looking to combine TiVo’s DVR capabilities with Google’s TV platform.

A TiVo spokesperson declined to comment.

The filing, which was made by TV remote control manufacturer Universal Electronics, details a “TIVO Creek Android Voice Remote.” It includes a picture showing a remote that vaguely resembles the TiVo-typical peanut shape, albeit with a significantly smaller form factor.

The remote is TiVo-branded, but comes without TiVo’s signature thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons. It includes a Netflix button as well as a button for Google’s Android Assistant. There is no separate microphone button, suggesting that the device uses the Assistant for all voice search needs.

TiVo first announced that it was going to expand to Android TV at CES 2018, with a goal of signing up operators for what the company calls its “next-gen platform.” It subsequently signed some deals with operators, including TDS Telecom, to use Android TV-based TiVo devices. The company didn’t announce any plans to use Android TV for its retail products.

Related

The remote disclosed in Monday’s filing doesn’t feature any obvious operator branding, but a VOD button suggests that it was designed with operator use in mind. TiVo’s business has long been focused on operator relationships, but the company continues to build and market DVRs for end users, including some devices targeting cord cutters.

Like TiVo, Google has also seen a lot more traction for its TV products in the operator space. Android TV in particular has struggled to compete in the streaming device retail market against Roku and Fire TV, but the company has been signing up a number of operators to use the platform for its next-generation set-top boxes. One example for this is AT&T, which is currently testing an Android TV-based set-top box for the next generation of its DirecTV service.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Digital

  • Westworld Season 2 HBO

    Facebook Has Talked With HBO, Showtime and Other Networks but It's Unlikely to Proceed With Pay-TV Idea

    Is Facebook about to become cable TV provider? Don’t bet on it. The social giant has held informal discussions with cable networks including HBO and Showtime Networks about potentially offering subscriptions to their streaming services on Facebook, multiple sources tell Variety, confirming a Recode report last week that first reported the talks. However, Facebook currently [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

    Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists. Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” [...]

  • Remote for Android TV-Based TiVo Device

    TiVo FCC Filing Suggests Android TV Device Coming in Time for CES

    A filing for a new TiVo remote control suggests that the company may be getting ready to show an Android TV-based set-top box at CES in Las Vegas next month. The device likely won’t be sold to end users, but instead ship to TV operators looking to combine TiVo’s DVR capabilities with Google’s TV platform. [...]

  • Telemundo to Launch English-Language Newscast With

    Telemundo to Launch First English-Language Newscast on YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal’s Hispanic broadcaster Telemundo is developing its first English-language newscast in collaboration with YouTube in a bid to tap the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic youth demographic. Borne out of a YouTube grant aimed at awarding journalism projects that “elevate quality journalism, evolve business models to drive sustainable growth, and empower news organizations through technological innovation,” Telemundo News’ [...]

  • Wall Street Journal Site Hacked With

    Wall Street Journal Site Hacked With Pro-PewDiePie Message

    PewDiePie’s ongoing battle to keep his channel’s YouTube subscriber count No. 1 ahead of India’s T-Series took another bizarre twist: A branded-content section of the Wall Street Journal’s website was hacked with a fake message apologizing to PewDiePie and urging people to subscribe to his channel. A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the [...]

  • YouTube - Comcast Xfinity X1

    YouTube 4K Content Goes Live on Comcast's Xfinity X1 Set-Tops

    Comcast television subscribers can now enjoy YouTube in ultra-high definition: The Google-owned video service is now serving up 4K videos on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes, the cable company announced Monday. X1 owners who also happen to have a X1 voice remote can get access to a curated selection of 4K content by asking the [...]

  • Google - 315 Hudson Street

    Google Plans to Spend Over $1 Billion on New York City Campus

    Google has set plans to dramatically boost its footprint in New York City: The internet giant said it will invest more than $1 billion to establish a new 1.7-million-square-foot campus, Google Hudson Square, in Manhattan. The move is a major part of Google’s expansion plans in the city that will let it more than double [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad