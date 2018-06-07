Ticketfly Hackers Stole Data From 27 Million Customers

Online ticketing service Ticketfly restored its website and updated its customers on the severity of its recent data breach Thursday. The gist of it: The hackers weren’t able to get their hands on any credit card numbers, but accessed personal information from 27 million customers.

The data the hackers had access to included names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers, according to the company. “Upon first learning about this incident we took swift action to secure the data of our clients and fans,” a spokesperson said via email. “We take privacy and security very seriously and regret any disruption this has caused.”

Hackers were able to break into Tickefly’s website on May 30. Upon discovering the breach, the company took the site offline. Full functionality wasn’t restored until late Wednesday night.

Ticketfly explained on its website that passwords for its service weren’t compromised either, but the company nonetheless reset everyone’s password as a precautionary measure. It also advised customers to reset their passwords on any service they may have been using with the same credentials.

Ticketfly was acquired by Eventbrite for $200 million a year ago. The ticketing company previously belonged to music streaming service Pandora, which acquired it for $450 million in late 2015.