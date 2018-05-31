Ticketfly’s Website Taken Offline After Hacker Intrusion

Concert ticketing service Ticketfly took its website offline Thursday morning after apparently becoming the latest victim of a hacker intrusion. The service announced the outage early Thursday morning on Twitter, declaring that it had been “the target of a cyber incident.”

“To protect our clients and fans, and to secure the website and related data, we have temporarily taken all Ticketfly systems offline,” the statement continued.

The site briefly featured a statement of the hacker group IsHaKdZ before the company took it offline, according to Hypebot. In the statement, the group threatened to publish an internal database.

It’s unclear at this point whether the hackers had any access to Ticketfly customer data. A spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and the company also didn’t seem to respond to numerous tweeted questions from customers wondering about the fate of their tickets.

Ticketfly was acquired by Eventbrite for $200 million a year ago. The ticketing company previously belonged to music streaming service Pandora, which acquired it for $450 million in late 2015.