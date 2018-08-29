Disney-Backed VR Startup The Void Quietly Replaces CEO

The Void, a startup specializing in location-based virtual reality (VR) experiences, has a new CEO: Craig Watson, who has been chairman of The Void’s board of directors, stepped into the CEO role last month, a company spokesperson confirmed this week. Watson replaced Cliff Plumer, who had become CEO of the company in early 2017.

“Cliff Plumer has stepped down as CEO of The Void to pursue his passions of production and technology,” the spokesperson said via email. “Cliff remains involved with The Void in a consulting role. Craig Watson, The Void’s Chairman of the Board, assumed the role of Chairman and CEO on July 12, 2018.”

Plumer had joined The Void in February of 2017, and previously was the president of Jaunt Studios, the content production arm of San Mateo, Calif.-based VR startup Jaunt. Under Plumer’s leadership, The Void expanded from a single retail location to a total of 9 locations. Just this week, the company announced the opening of a new facility as part of a Cinemark theatre in Plano, Tx.

The Void also raised an undisclosed amount of funding in late 2017, with funders including Fidelity Management, Disney, United Talent Agency, Qualcomm Ventures, Verizon Ventures and others. The company announced in June that it would double its retail footprint in the coming months, with plans to open locations in Santa Monica and Hollywood, among other places.