‘The Predator’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

The Predator
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “The Predator.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $6.55 million through Sunday for 1,523 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and CBS Sports, and during programs such as NFL Football, College Football and Rel.

Just behind “The Predator” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick,” which saw 673 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.38 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Night School” (EMV: $4.93 million), Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” ($4.58 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “Smallfoot” ($4.43 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.55M – The Predator

Impressions: 386,566,153
Attention Score: 92.68
Attention Index: 101
National Airings: 1,523
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.28M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$5.38M – White Boy Rick

Impressions: 384,549,227
Attention Score: 92.11
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 673
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.52M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 06/06/18

$4.93M – Night School

Impressions: 228,651,141
Attention Score: 90.99
Attention Index: 82
National Airings: 483
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.57M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/05/18

$4.58M – A Simple Favor

Impressions: 323,632,313
Attention Score: 91.36
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 820
Networks: 22
Most Spend On: NBC, E!
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.49M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 08/06/18

$4.43M – Smallfoot

Impressions: 217,531,495
Attention Score: 92.65
Attention Index: 101
National Airings: 534
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.58M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animation
Started Airing: 03/24/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/03/2018 and 09/09/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

