‘The Predator’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “The Predator.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $6.55 million through Sunday for 1,523 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and CBS Sports, and during programs such as NFL Football, College Football and Rel.

Just behind “The Predator” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick,” which saw 673 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.38 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Night School” (EMV: $4.93 million), Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” ($4.58 million) and Warner Bros. Animation’s “ ” ($4.43 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $6.55M – The Predator Impressions: 386,566,153 Attention Score: 92.68 Attention Index: 101 National Airings: 1,523 Networks: 34 Most Spend On: FOX, NBC Creative Versions: 20 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.28M Studio: Twentieth Century Fox Started Airing: 06/08/18 $5.38M – White Boy Rick Impressions: 384,549,227 Attention Score: 92.11 Attention Index: 94 National Airings: 673 Networks: 35 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 17 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.52M Studio: Columbia Pictures Started Airing: 06/06/18 $4.93M – Night School Impressions: 228,651,141 Attention Score: 90.99 Attention Index: 82 National Airings: 483 Networks: 27 Most Spend On: NBC, CBS Creative Versions: 10 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.57M Studio: Universal Pictures Started Airing: 06/05/18 $4.58M – A Simple Favor Impressions: 323,632,313 Attention Score: 91.36 Attention Index: 86 National Airings: 820 Networks: 22 Most Spend On: NBC, E! Creative Versions: 20 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.49M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 08/06/18 $4.43M – Smallfoot Impressions: 217,531,495 Attention Score: 92.65 Attention Index: 101 National Airings: 534 Networks: 44 Most Spend On: FOX, CBS Creative Versions: 10 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.58M Studio: Warner Bros. Animation Started Airing: 03/24/18 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/03/2018 and 09/09/2018. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.