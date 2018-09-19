‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $5.81 million through Sunday for 1,315 national ad airings on 46 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and USA Network, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, SpongeBob SquarePants and Big Brother.

Just behind “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick,” which saw 847 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.33 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” (EMV: $4.82 million), Universal Pictures’ “Night School” (EMV: $3.65 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” ($3.51 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Venom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).