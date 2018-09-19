You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The House With a Clock in Its Walls' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: YouTube

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $5.81 million through Sunday for 1,315 national ad airings on 46 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and USA Network, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, SpongeBob SquarePants and Big Brother.  

Just behind “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “White Boy Rick,” which saw 847 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.33 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” (EMV: $4.82 million), Universal Pictures’ “Night School” (EMV: $3.65 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” ($3.51 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Venom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.81M – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Impressions: 404,587,157
Attention Score: 91.33
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 1,315
Networks: 46
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.12M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/13/18

$5.33M – White Boy Rick

Impressions: 434,600,758
Attention Score: 92.12
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 847
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.29M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 06/06/18

$4.82M – A Simple Favor

Impressions: 400,537,204
Attention Score: 91.43
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 996
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: NBC, HGTV
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.12M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 08/06/18

$3.65M – Night School

Impressions: 203,783,639
Attention Score: 91.44
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 561
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: NBC, USA Network
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.9M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/05/18

$3.51M – Venom

Impressions: 184,802,430
Attention Score: 92.92
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 415
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.64M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 09/04/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/10/2018 and 09/16/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

