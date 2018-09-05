‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘The Nun’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.”

Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.48 million through Sunday for 944 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as College Football, The Loud House and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Just behind “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Nun,” which saw 836 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.02 million.

TV ad placements for MGM’s “Operation Finale” (EMV: $2.95 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Predator” ($2.83 million) and Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” ($2.83 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” has the best iSpot Attention Index (132) in the ranking, getting 32% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.48M – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Impressions: 304,262,936
Attention Score: 95.77
Attention Index: 132
National Airings: 944
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.59M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 07/13/18

$3.02M – The Nun

Impressions: 262,119,577
Attention Score: 94.31
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 836
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: NBC, TBS
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.19M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 08/06/18

$2.95M – Operation Finale

Impressions: 379,664,269
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 940
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: Discovery Channel, ABC
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.65M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 07/26/18

$2.83M – The Predator

Impressions: 161,378,392
Attention Score: 91.94
Attention Index: 77
National Airings: 905
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: CBS Sports, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.11M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$2.83M – A Simple Favor

Impressions: 203,249,112
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 87
National Airings: 518
Networks: 19
Most Spend On: TBS, TNT
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.27M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 08/06/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/27/2018 and 09/02/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

