‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘The Nun’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.”
Ads placed for the fantasy film had an estimated media value of $4.48 million through Sunday for 944 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as College Football, The Loud House and SpongeBob SquarePants.
Just behind “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Nun,” which saw 836 national ad airings across 44 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.02 million.
TV ad placements for MGM’s “Operation Finale” (EMV: $2.95 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Predator” ($2.83 million) and Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor” ($2.83 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” has the best iSpot Attention Index (132) in the ranking, getting 32% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/27/2018 and 09/02/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
