‘The Grinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $9.28 million through Sunday for 1,903 national ad airings on 49 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as NFL Football, This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family,” which saw 819 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.23 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Green Book” (EMV: $5.44 million), Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” ($5.16 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” ($4.9 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (149) in the ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).