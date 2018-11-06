You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Grinch' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present "The Grinch," based on Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday classic. "The Grinch" tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit. Funny, heart-warming and visually stunning, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Illumination and Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $9.28 million through Sunday for 1,903 national ad airings on 49 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and CBS, and during programming such as NFL Football, This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family,” which saw 819 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.23 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Green Book” (EMV: $5.44 million), Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” ($5.16 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” ($4.9 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (149) in the ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$9.28M – The Grinch

Impressions: 623,788,216
Attention Score: 89.96
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 1,903
Networks: 49
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 51
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.8M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/12/18

$6.23M – Instant Family

Impressions: 314,731,021
Attention Score: 92.57
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 819
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.8M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 09/05/18

$5.44M – Green Book

Impressions: 268,661,585
Attention Score: 95.89
Attention Index: 149
National Airings: 704
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.01M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

$5.16M – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Impressions: 244,700,482
Attention Score: 90.75
Attention Index: 87
National Airings: 557
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.13M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/04/18

$4.9M – The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Impressions: 365,375,555
Attention Score: 91.44
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 804
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.46M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 09/13/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/29/2018 and 11/04/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

