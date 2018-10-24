You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Grinch' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $4.97 million through Sunday for 825 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, USA Network and Fox, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which saw 625 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.34 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Halloween” (EMV: $4.2 million), Columbia Pictures’ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” ($3.94 million) and Lionsgate’s “Hunter Killer” ($3.91 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Hunter Killer” has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in the ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.97M – The Grinch

Impressions: 300,461,532
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 116
National Airings: 825
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, USA Network
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.21M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/12/18

$4.34M – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Impressions: 252,499,825
Attention Score: 92.24
Attention Index: 92
National Airings: 625
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.64M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/17

$4.2M – Halloween

Impressions: 297,960,633
Attention Score: 94.35
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 873
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.68M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/10/18

$3.94M – The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Impressions: 291,463,007
Attention Score: 92.13
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 403
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: ESPN, AMC
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.26M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 09/12/18

$3.91M – Hunter Killer

Impressions: 239,510,444
Attention Score: 95.04
Attention Index: 131
National Airings: 354
Networks: 19
Most Spend On: ESPN, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.86M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 10/07/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/15/2018 and 10/21/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

