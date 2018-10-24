‘The Grinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $4.97 million through Sunday for 825 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, USA Network and Fox, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which saw 625 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.34 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Halloween” (EMV: $4.2 million), Columbia Pictures’ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” ($3.94 million) and Lionsgate’s “Hunter Killer” ($3.91 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Hunter Killer” has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in the ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).