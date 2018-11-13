×
'The Grinch' Again Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

With the aid of mechanical candy cane, the Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch), disguised as Santa, steals every bit of Christmas from the homes of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch from Illumination.
CREDIT: Illumination and Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $7.17 million through Sunday for 1,831 national ad airings on 48 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Voice and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family,” which saw 980 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.95 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood” (EMV: $6.63 million), Warner Bros.’ “Creed II” ($5.41 million) and Universal’s “Green Book” ($5.19 million) round out the chart.



Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (144) in the ranking, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.17M – The Grinch

Impressions: 552,738,157
Attention Score: 91.76
Attention Index: 91
National Airings: 1,831
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 72
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $32.26M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/12/18

$6.95M – Instant Family

Impressions: 402,251,016
Attention Score: 90.76
Attention Index: 82
National Airings: 980
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: CBS, ABC
Creative Versions: 30
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.03M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 09/05/18

$6.63M – Robin Hood

Impressions: 265,122,471
Attention Score: 90.89
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 518
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.33M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 10/26/18

$5.41M – Creed II

Impressions: 288,710,993
Attention Score: 95.64
Attention Index: 142
National Airings: 792
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.25M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/16/18

$5.19M – Green Book

Impressions: 356,600,670
Attention Score: 95.75
Attention Index: 144
National Airings: 827
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.27M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/05/2018 and 11/11/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

