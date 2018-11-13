‘The Grinch’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Grinch.”

Ads placed for the remake of the Christmas classic had an estimated media value of $7.17 million through Sunday for 1,831 national ad airings on 48 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Voice and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Just behind “The Grinch” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family,” which saw 980 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.95 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood” (EMV: $6.63 million), Warner Bros.’ “Creed II” ($5.41 million) and Universal’s “Green Book” ($5.19 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (144) in the ranking, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).