Google Fined Record $5.1 Billion by European Antitrust Body

The European Commission has fined Google a record $5.1 billion (€4.34 billion) for breaching EU antitrust rules, a decision the Internet search giant immediately said it would appeal.

The fine pertains to Google allegedly imposing illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators “to cement its dominant position in general internet search,” according to a commission statement. The commission said Google must now “bring the conduct effectively to an end within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.”

Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner in charge of competition policy, said: “Today, mobile internet makes up more than half of global internet traffic. It has changed the lives of millions of Europeans. Our case is about three types of restrictions that Google has imposed on Android device manufacturers and network operators to ensure that traffic on Android devices goes to the Google search engine. In this way, Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine.

“These practices have denied rivals the chance to innovate and compete on the merits. They have denied European consumers the benefits of effective competition in the important mobile sphere. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules.”

The commission pointed out that Google required handset manufacturers to pre-install the Google Search app and its Chrome browser, limiting rival search engines, and also “made payments to certain large manufacturers and mobile network operators” only “on condition that they exclusively pre-installed the Google Search app on their devices and “prevented manufacturers wishing to pre-install Google apps from selling even a single smart mobile device running on alternative versions of Android.

“Google obtains the vast majority of its revenues via its flagship product, the Google search engine,” the statement noted. “The company understood early on that the shift from desktop PCs to mobile internet, which started in the mid-2000s, would be a fundamental change for Google Search. So, Google developed a strategy to anticipate the effects of this shift, and to make sure that users would continue to use Google Search also on their mobile devices,” it said.

“In 2005, Google bought the original developer of the Android mobile operating system. Today, about 80% of smart mobile devices in Europe, and worldwide, run on Android,” the statement added.

Vestager during a Brussels press conference reportedly acknowledged that Google’s version of Android does not prevent device owners from downloading alternative web browsers or using other search engines.

But she said that only 1% of users downloaded a competing search app and 10% a different browser.

Google immediately announced that it will appeal the fine.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” Google spokesman Al Verney said. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission’s decision.”

The widely expected ruling against Google opens up a case that is expected to drag on for years.

This is not the first time European authorities slap the Internet giant with a massive antitrust fine. In June 2017 the European Commission said Google had to pay €2.42 billion fine for breaching antitrust rules by favoring its shopping service in searches. Google has appealed and a final ruling is still pending.