Telemundo's 'Un Nuevo Dia' Debuts Weekly Mashable Tech Segment

Telemundo - Mashable - el pulso
CREDIT: Telemundo/Mashable

Mashable is making its TV debut on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” morning show, as the NBCUniversal network looks to boost its reach among younger Hispanic viewers.

NBUniversal’s Telemundo and Mashable have worked together since 2014, co-producing the “el Pulso” tech-news section of Telemundo’s website. Now Mashable is making the leap to linear TV with a weekly consumer-technology segment that will air during the 7-8 a.m. hour on “Un Nuevo Dia.”

The “El Pulso via Mashable” segments are being hosted by Alix Aspe, a regular contributor to “Un Nuevo Dia.” The first feature is set to air Tuesday (Aug. 21), in which Aspe weighs in on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch. Each segment, running 3-5 minutes, is being produced at the new Telemundo Center facility in Miami in collaboration with Mashable editors.

In a unique twist, when the Mashable-branded segment airs live, extended digital versions with Aspe called “Power Up” — one in Spanish and one in English — will be posted on the Mashable and Telemundo websites and social channels.

“We’re not going niche. We’re going for products that have a very broad appeal,” said Jessica Coen, senior VP and editor-in-chief at Mashable.

For Mashable, the expansion of its partnership with Telemundo is a proof point that the digital-media brand is finding its footing under new owner Ziff Davis in its first move onto linear TV — and hopes to benefit from the exposure on “Un Nuevo Dia.” Ziff Davis acquired the Mashable for a reported bargain price of $50 million, then slashed 30% of the staff.

“Over the past four years, each year we’ve seen Mashable become a bigger part of Telemundo,” said Peter Blacker, executive VP, revenue strategy and innovation of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprise. The new tech content from on live TV is “addressing an underserved audience.”

Telemundo is looking to line up sponsors for the “El Pulso via Mashable” weekly segments on TV.

  • Telemundo - Mashable - el pulso

    Telemundo’s 'Un Nuevo Dia' Debuts Weekly Mashable Tech Segment

    Mashable is making its TV debut on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” morning show, as the NBCUniversal network looks to boost its reach among younger Hispanic viewers. NBUniversal’s Telemundo and Mashable have worked together since 2014, co-producing the “el Pulso” tech-news section of Telemundo’s website. Now Mashable is making the leap to linear TV with a […]

