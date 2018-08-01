T-Mobile Still Plans to Launch TV Service This Year

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of T-Mobile

T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018.

T-Mobile first announced last December that it was looking to launch a nationwide, internet-based TV service this year. The telco acquired cable upstart Layer3 TV for $325 million to kick-start those efforts.

Sievert said Wednesday that Layer3 was continuing to work on its existing business of offering cable TV to customers in a handful of markets. “We have our heads down, kind of quietly expanding what we have,” he said. T-Mobile disclosed in its earnings report Wednesday that Layer3 TV had just 5000 paying subscribers when it was acquired by the telco in January.

Sievert argued Wednesday that the potential audience for T-Mobile’s TV service was much larger. This is a market that needs to be uncarriered,” he said. “Customers do have a lot of needs.”

He also said that T-Mobile had plans to offer its TV service not only over the open internet, but also via its own upcoming wireless 5G broadband service. “We see the opportunity to offer broadband into huge swaths of the market,” he said, adding that within 2 years, 2/3 of the country would have access to 5G-based home broadband at speeds of 100 Mbps or more.

T-Mobile announced a mega merger with Sprint in April that would result in a joint company worth $146 billion. Wednesday, executives expressed optimism that the deal would receive regulatory approval.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile announced a growth in service revenue by 7%, to a total of $7.93 billion for the quarter ending June 30 (up from $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year). The company also added a total of 1.6 million new customers during Q2.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • T-Mobile on Track to Launch TV

    T-Mobile Still Plans to Launch TV Service This Year

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Spotify Yanks Multiple Alex Jones Podcast Episodes for Violating Hate-Speech Policy

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Stock Soars to All-Time High, Market Cap Just Shy of $1 Trillion

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • Showtime Streaming Price Drop

    Showtime Pushes Streaming Service With $4.99 Monthly Cut-Rate Promo Price

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • Vizio Teams Up With Pluto TV

    Vizio Integrates Pluto TV With New Ad-Supported WatchFree Service

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • Twitch - DramaFever - BoysOverFlowers

    Twitch to Live-Stream 26 Asian Dramas from DramaFever Throughout August

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

  • CBS Plots Launch of Streaming Local-News

    CBS Plots Launch of Streaming Local-News Service

    T-Mobile is on track to launch its TV service this year, COO Mike Sievert said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to plan it for this year,” he said, adding that the company was looking for what he described as an “initial launch” in 2018. T-Mobile first announced last December that it was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad