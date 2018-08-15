You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

T-Mobile Customers to Get Free Pandora Subscriptions, $25 Live Nation Tickets

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

T-Mobile announced two significant music partnerships at its latest Uncarrier event Tuesday: The company is offering its customers a free year of ad-free personalized streaming from Pandora as well as discounted tickets and other special perks from Live Nation.

Customers who register through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on August 28 will get a full year of Pandora Plus, which regularly costs $4.99 per month. This gets them Pandora’s personalized radio experience without any ads.

Pandora Plus also includes unlimited skips and replays as well as offline listening — features not available to customers listening to Pandora’s free, ad-supported tier.

“This is just the first step in a larger strategic partnership between T-Mobile and Pandora,” said Pandora CEO Roger Lynch. “Expect to hear more.”

As part of the partnership between T-Mobile and Live Nation, customers of the telco will be able to buy tickets to concerts from artists like Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd, Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, the Counting Crows and Dierks Bentley for $25 each, with all fees included. Tickets for this promotion can be bought through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every Tuesday between 8/21 – 9/11.

Live Nation will also offer T-Mobile customers access to tickets to sold-out reserved seating, free fast lane access, special concession booths and free lawn chairs, among other perks.

T-Mobile’s music partnerships compete directly against perks offered by other carriers. Verizon recently partnered with Apple to give its customers six free months of Apple Music. And Sprint, which is about to merge with T-Mobile, has been offering its customers free access to Tidal.

