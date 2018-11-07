You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Subway Teams With Foursquare to Measure TV Ad Effectiveness

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital
CREDIT: The Voorhes for Variety

Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials.

Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing demand Madison Avenue is putting not only on how many consumers their commercial reach – typically gauged by data providers such as Nielsen – but also on whether those ads actually prod potential customers to consider a purchase of the product being advertised to them.

The technology “allows us to have even more accountability for every dollar spent on behalf of our franchisees,” says Melissa Sutton, Subway’s director of media. By attempting to tie commercials to purchase behavior, “we’re able to gain a more holistic understanding of the role TV ads play in our broader media plan, and identify the combinations of media, channels, and creatives that drive the most return on investment.”

It is something advertisers have long said they need: proof their many 6-, 15-, 30- and 60-second commercials result in consumer activity. As the linear TV audience has dispersed among streaming video, DVR playback and many other methods of consumption, the industry is struggling to count viewers in a way advertisers will support. Despite the rise of mobile tablets and subscription video on demand, most TV networks continue to derive the bulk of their ad revenue based on the number of linear viewers their TV shows attract.  Linking ad exposure to a purchase or response could give TV networks reason to seek premiums from sponsors, said several of the executives involved in the new effort.

Related

Foursquare has offered the technology since 2016, but the field is crowding as more advertisers obtain more granular measures of their advertising. A+E Networks, for example, last month said it would measure such elements as foot traffic, sales and website traffic in a bid to tie results to a schedule of TV commercials. AT&T’s Turner has also begun to guarantee specific business outcomes as part of ad sales.

Foursquare matches exposure to TV ads measured by a partner, Inscape, to a consumer panel.

“TV is a critical part of the media mix and being able to measure it, alongside digital, is a necessity of any solution,” says Jared Hand, vice president of national sales of Foursquare.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • Kathleen Turner-Ginnifer Goodwin

    Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin Join 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' at Netflix

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Subway Teams With Foursquare to Measure TV Ad Effectiveness

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Rupert MurdochAllen & Company Sun Valley

    Fox Quarterly Earnings Climb As Disney Deal Looms

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    ITV Studios' Double-Digit Revenue Increase Boosts Nine-Month Results

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Borat Retrns for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

    Borat Gets Out the Vote for 'Premier' Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at

    Beto O'Rourke Drops F-Bomb on Live TV During Concession Speech

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

  • Breaking Bad

    'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works With Series Creator Vince Gilligan

    Search-technology company Foursquare wants to get in on the race to devise a better yardstick to measure the effectiveness of TV commercials. Sandwich-chain Subway has agreed to use Foursquare’s attribution technology that measures how effective TV ads are at driving consumers to stores, restaurants and other retail outlets. The partnership helps to illustrate the growing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad