StyleHaul CEO Stephanie Horbaczewski Exits RTL-Owned Company

Stephanie Horbaczewski, after eight years leading StyleHaul as founder, president and CEO, is leaving the company.

StyleHaul, a multiplatform fashion, beauty and lifestyle digital content company, is owned by RTL Group, a European broadcasting and media conglomerate. RTL informed StyleHaul employees of Horbaczewski’s exit in a memo Thursday, saying that “she has decided to step down from her position as CEO of StyleHaul to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors.”

In addition, Jeremiah Bates, CFO of StyleHaul, has left the company, according to RTL.

Taking over the reins at StyleHaul as interim CEO and CFO is Melanie Kirk, most recently a consultant with Tuaiwi, an entertainment and media consulting firm. Kirk’s appointment at StyleHaul is effective July 1. Previously, she joined RTL’s global content production arm FremantleMedia in 2005, most recently serving as interim global CFO.

Kirk will work with StyleHaul’s existing senior management team, including Giles Drew, president of StyleHaul International; Tracy Crane, chief marketing officer; and COO Olivier Delfosse.

“Melanie has extensive experience and knowledge of RTL Group and the international media industry,” StyleHaul’s board wrote in the memo to staffers. “We are very much looking forward to working together with Melanie and the StyleHaul management team.”

The memo continued, “We would like to thank Stephanie Horbaczewski for her services… StyleHaul has been and will remain an important investment for RTL Group’s push into digital video and for raising our profile in the United States, the largest and most advanced market for digital video.”

StyleHaul’s network comprises more than 5,000 digital influencers who create content attracting more than 60 million unique viewers and generates over 2.5 billion views monthly.

RTL acquired a controlling stake in StyleHaul in 2014, and in June 2017 acquired full ownership. StyleHaul’s board of directors comprises Bert Habets, CEO of RTL Group; Elmar Heggen, CFO and deputy CEO of RTL; Daniel Menet, senior VP of M&A for RTL; and Keith Hindle, CEO of digital and branded entertainment at FremantleMedia.