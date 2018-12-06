Streaming-Sports Player DAZN Launches Original Series

DAZN, the streaming-sports outlet led by former ESPN chief John Skipper (above, pictured), is adding documentary programming to its slate of live-sports properties.

DAZN will debut “The Journey: Canelo/Rocky,” an original episodic program that takes fans behind the scenes as the December 15th super middleweight championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden draws near. The show will take fans behind the scenes as both fighters prepare for the event. The series premiere will debut on DAZN’s platform and YouTube channel on Thursday, Dec. 6.

The move suggests DAZN, which entered the U.S. in July and is backed by U.K.-based Perform Group, isn’t limiting its ambitions to the boxing, mixed-martial arts and other sports programming it features for $9.99 a month. “DAZN continues to evolve as the sports network of the future and high-end content focused on our biggest boxing events is part of the plan,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America, in a prepared statement “Fight fans are more educated than ever and we want to be an integral part in preparing them for the best and biggest fights of the year.”

The second episode in “The Journey” will launch Thursday, December 13, just a few days before the fight is scheduled to take place. The series finale, an epilogue, will debut Friday, Dec. 21.

“The Journey” is executive produced by Jason Bowers and Grant Best, and will be narrated by bilingual film and television star Jaime Camil.

The match between Alvarez and Fielding marks the first fight of the former’s 11-fight partnership with DAZN. It marks Alvarez’ s first fight at Madison Square Garden, and the first time he will fight in the super middleweight division in his 13-year career. Fielding is currently the super middleweight title holder.