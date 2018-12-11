Starz Available for $5 a Month for Three Months Through the Holidays

Starz is having an online holiday sale: The premium cable network is selling three months of its online streaming service for $5 per month, down from the regular price of $8.99 per month.

The offer is available to new users who sign up until the end of December. Subscribers also get a 7-day free trial, and the price of their subscription will revert to the regular monthly fee after the first three months. Users have to sign up directly on Starz.com, and not though a third-party platform.

Starz first launched its online streaming service in April of 2016. The service gives consumers unlimited access to the network’s catalog, including Starz originals like “Outlander,” “American Gods” and “Power.” The service is also available through a number of online resellers, including Apple’s App Store, Google Play, Amazon Channels, Hulu and most recently YouTube TV.

The premium cable network isn’t the only streaming service looking to court subscribers during the holiday season. The most aggressive discount is being offered by Hulu, which is selling its ad-supported streaming tier for $12 for a whole year (down from $96).