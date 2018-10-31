Spotify Returns to Roku Streamers, TVs

Spotify is officially making its way back onto Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs: An app for the music streaming service became available on Roku’s channel store Wednesday, where it had been MIA since late last year.

Spotify’s new Roku app is available both to free and paying users of the music service, and promises access to Spotify’s entire catalog as well as users’ Spotify library. The app also works with Spotify Connect, which means that users can initiate playback from a mobile device.

Spotify’s new app works with Roku’s latest operating system version 8.2, which is rolling out on Roku TVs effective immediately and becoming available to Roku streaming players in the coming weeks. The music service will work with Roku player models 3600 and above, according to Roku’s website.